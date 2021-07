Fish are falling from the sky all over Utah. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has been restocking the state's lakes with fish by dropping them out of airplanes. The practice of restocking lakes with fish by airdropping them in is actually a relatively common practice, and the state of Utah used it again this year to refill 200 lakes with fish. The planes used in the operation can carry up to 35,000 fish, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. The fish are kept alive in hundreds of pounds of water carried on the plane. The restocking...