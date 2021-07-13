Illini center Kofi Cockburn, who is in the transfer portal, will make decision Friday

▪ Wednesday’s status report states that Kofi Cockburn will not be picking Kentucky when the coveted Illinois center announces his future plans on Friday. If true, that’s fine. Sure, Kentucky or any other team could have used the 7-foot center who was a consensus Second Team All-American last year. And Cockburn certainly boasted strong Kentucky ties, what with former Illini assistants Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman on John Calipari’s staff. It’s crazy to say UK will be better off without Cockburn, but the guess here is that the Cats will survive.