Illini center Kofi Cockburn, who is in the transfer portal, will make decision Friday

By James Boyd
Herald & Review
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKofi Cockburn is ready to make a decision. What will that decision mean for Illinois? The Illini only have a few more days before they find out. Cockburn, who has starred at Illinois over the last two seasons, withdrew from the 2021 NBA Draft on July 6 but remains in the NCAA transfer portal. The 7-foot center announced Tuesday via Twitter that he'll be choosing a college Friday at an unspecified time.

herald-review.com

Related
Kentucky Statechatsports.com

Report: Kofi Cockburn is not coming to Kentucky

According to Keith Farmer of LEX 18, Illinois All-American Kofi Cockburn is not coming to Kentucky. Cockburn is set to announced a decision on his future tomorrow and all signs seem to be pointing to him staying at Illinois. I can tell you I’ve also heard from good sources Kofi...
Basketball247Sports

Illini make top-four for Oral Roberts transfer forward Kevin Obanor

Illinois basketball is in the final four for transfer Kevin Obanor, the Oral Roberts forward transfer announced on Monday. Also on his list are Alabama, Arkansas and Texas Tech. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 18.7 points and 9.6 rebounds as a junior last season, shooting 46.3 percent from three on 121...
Illinois Statesaturdaytradition.com

Illinois HC Brad Underwood discusses Kofi Cockburn's portal situation

Illinois continues to deal with the possibility of needing to replace Kofi Cockburn this offseason. The star big man had been investigating the NBA Draft process after a strong sophomore season. Cockburn has since returned to college but where he plays in 2021-22 remains up in the air. He entered the transfer portal and withdrew from the 2021 Draft.
Kentucky Statearcamax.com

Kentucky is out of the race for star basketball transfer Kofi Cockburn

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kofi Cockburn will not be a Kentucky Wildcat. Barring some major turnaround between now and Friday — when the 7-footer will announce a final decision on his college basketball future — Cockburn will play next season for either Illinois or Florida State, with a return to the Illini viewed as the most likely scenario. He did not visit UK or Florida State this summer.
Kentucky Statechatsports.com

Kofi Cockburn could provide Kentucky with elite efficiency

Kentucky, John Calipari, Kofi Cockburn, Illinois, Big Ten Conference, Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball, Scott Hall, Oscar Tshiebwe. John Calipari’s NWO-like offseason might not be done yet. On Tuesday, Kofi Cockburn announced that his future plans will be written in stone soon when the five-man announces his junior season playing...
College SportsGwinnett Daily Post

Kofi Cockburn will announce school choice Friday; Illinois in mix

Center Kofi Cockburn will announce Friday where he will play the 2021-22 college basketball season. He posted a note to Twitter Wednesday that teased a Friday announcement and included a photo illustration with three logos: Illinois, Kentucky and Florida State. He entered the transfer portal on July 1 and later decided to withdraw from the NBA draft.
Kentucky StateLexington Herald-Leader

Kentucky will be fine, even without adding Kofi Cockburn to its reboot

▪ Wednesday’s status report states that Kofi Cockburn will not be picking Kentucky when the coveted Illinois center announces his future plans on Friday. If true, that’s fine. Sure, Kentucky or any other team could have used the 7-foot center who was a consensus Second Team All-American last year. And Cockburn certainly boasted strong Kentucky ties, what with former Illini assistants Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman on John Calipari’s staff. It’s crazy to say UK will be better off without Cockburn, but the guess here is that the Cats will survive.
Basketballdukebasketballreport.com

Portal News: Kofi Cockburn Down To Two Schools, One In The ACC?

When Illinois came to Cameron last fall, Kofi Cockburn presented immediate problems for the Blue Devils. Listed at 7-0 and 285, the Kingston, Jamaica native was simply too big for Duke to deal with at that point in the season. Duke tried several players, but Matthew Hurt wasn’t big enough and Mark Williams wasn’t strong enough and no one else could touch him either.
NBAbustingbrackets.com

NCAA Basketball: Pros and cons of transfer Kofi Cockburn’s final 3 options

In the past few years since the number of NCAA Basketball transfers has exploded past 1,000+, we’ve seen a number of talented players become free agents. But while many have switched teams and ended up as All-Americans, we never get those who were All-Americans previously, such as star center Kofi Cockburn.
BasketballThe News-Gazette

Return of Kofi: 1,000-point club and other Illini milestones

Cockburn is just 39 points away — two games, maybe — from joining the 1,000-point club. He’d be the third Illini to reach that level in three years, after Trent Frazier (1,434 points and counting) and Ayo Dosunmu (1,504 points) did it the past two seasons. Scoring efficiently. Cockburn’s breakout...
Illinois StatePosted by
WGN TV

Kofi Cockburn will return to Illinois for the 2021-2022 season

CHAMPAIGN – For most of this college basketball offseason, it didn’t appear that Illinois’ top center would be returning to the school for his junior season. Kofi Cockburn first declared for the NBA Draft after an excellent 2020-2021 season, then after withdrawing put himself into the transfer portal. But after...
College SportsThe News-Gazette

Cockburn, Curbelo give Illini dynamic duo

CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn’s decision to return to Illinois for his junior season didn’t happen in a vacuum. Yes, adding Cockburn back to the roster after his brief venture into the transfer portal turned Illinois back into a likely preseason top-25 team. A Big Ten title contender even. Should the...
Champaign, ILTelegraph

Cockburn announces he's returning to Illini

CHAMPAIGN– Universoty of Illinois All-American Kofi Cockburn announced on his social media accounts Friday that he will return to Illinois for the 2021-22 season. Cockburn is the first center in Illinois history to achieve consensus All-America status, averaging 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds while making 65.4 percent from the field during his dominant sophomore campaign in 2020-21. He ranked third in the nation with 16 double-doubles and fourth nationally in field goal percentage while leading the NCAA with 78 dunks.
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

Return of Kofi: Illini's starting lineup

AP Top 25 voter and N-G beat writer Scott Richey projects Brad Underwood's starting lineup with Kofi Cockburn back in the mix:. The Illini got a preview of the Curbelo era last season when Ayo Dosunmu was out with a concussion and facial fracture. The then freshman guard flirted with a triple-double against Nebraska and averaged 14.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists as the lead guard.
MLB247Sports

Daily Digest: Cockburn boosts Illini's preseason projections; Illini target gets decision date

There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Today, get up to speed on a title win for an Illini tennis great, the return of Kofi Cockburn’s impact on Illini preseason projections, another Illini football target close to a decision, who is representing Illinois at Big Ten football media days, Illinois baseball losing its ace pitcher to the MLB.
College SportsWCIA

Kofi Cockburn returns to campus, completes Illini roster

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Even the head coach of the Fighting Illini found out Kofi Cockburn was coming back just like everyone else. “I was on a plane recruiting, and I had a nice bottle of wine,” says Brad Underwood. “My daughter texted me and said, ‘He’s back.'”. The seven foot...

