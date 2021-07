It’s time to help you find your Fur-ever Friend on 6 News! This month we’re featuring Lacy from the Humane Society of Cambria County. Lacy is a two-year-old Pit Bull Terrier with big beautiful eyes and an even bigger heart. Jessica Vamos, Executive Director of the Cambria County Humane Society, says Lacy was brought in back in July when someone found her roaming the streets alone. Vamos says Lacey was very skinny at first but has now put on some weight and is a very happy dog. Lacy loves to run and play but could also be happy on the couch curled up with you. Vamos says she might need some help adjusting to a home with an experienced dog owner willing to take the time to train her or have a professional come in to help.