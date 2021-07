What if there's another vaccine out there, already officially approved by the FDA with a long history of success, that could protect you from the worst effects of COVID? Would you take it? If you answered yes, line up this Fall and get your flu shot. Pfizer is now talking with U.S. officials about a possible third dose of its COVID vaccine. This comes as one country is now offering that booster shot to certain groups of people. Former Governor Brown has a warning for current Governor Newsom and state lawmakers when it comes to spending. Black Widow kills the competition at movie theaters and at home on streaming. What does that mean for the future of Hollywood? If you're going back to work now, you're probably not thrilled about the commute. But it turns out that commute might be good for your overall well-being. And we'll go In Depth into retro video games. One just sold for more than $1.5 million dollars. A new survey finds young people are cheap at least when it comes to tipping. But is that really true? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices.