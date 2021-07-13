Entrepreneurs With This Mindset Are Most Likely to Succeed

Take time for yourself every single day. Schedule self-care as the number one thing on your to-do list. If NOTHING ELSE gets done, did you at least work out, go for a walk, or take time to do some stretching? I don’t work before 12pm each day, my mornings are sacred and I spend 3–5 hours taking care of myself during this time. Lately I’ve also been working later in the evenings so I take 90 minutes out in the evenings to stretch, do some energy clearing and write so that if I’m working late I know I am not burning myself out. My husband’s self care is walking around the neighborhood while he is on calls and playing video games to unwind at night. Whatever works for you, do it. Even when my baby was a newborn, I would get up at 5am for her morning feed, put her back to sleep, and then meditate, journal and stretch until 7am when she would wake up, and then I’d have her near me while I did a workout and made breakfast. I’d do the same sort of thing after she went to bed at 7pm, between that and her 10pm feed. You can do it all and not burn out — you just have to realize that your to-do list is not as important as you thriving in your body and mind. You also get to renegotiate the relationship you have with time; there is always MORE than enough time for it all. We stress most about the time we think we don’t have, and it’s a lie.