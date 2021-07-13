Cancel
Economy

Entrepreneurs With This Mindset Are Most Likely to Succeed

By Jackie Minsky
GreenwichTime
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were to take the world’s most inspirational entrepreneurs, put them in a room and ask them what moves them forward, purpose would most likely be their response. Most people become entrepreneurs in order to have control of their income, but conscious entrepreneurs focus on their impact. It is the polishing of your personality that determines your brand’s success. Conscious entrepreneurs understand that the process of their growth is a spiritual journey. They have full belief in their inner vision and execute day after day, always focusing on the bigger picture.

