Indianapolis, IN

3 Doors Down to perform at White River State Park in August

WTHR
 12 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — 3 Doors Down is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its debut album, "The Better Life," with a nationwide tour.

The rock band will perform at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Friday, Aug. 6. The concert begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Seether is the opening act for the tour.

3 Doors Down will play all 11 tracks from "The Better Life" at each concert, along with other songs from their career.

The band has had three songs reach the Top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100: "Kryptonite," "When I'm Gone" and "Here Without You."

Indianapolis local news

