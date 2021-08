Well folks, it’s official. Giannis Antetokounmpo is an NBA champion. He didn’t have to go join Golden State or recruit Anthony Davis to get it done either. He stuck it out on a small-market franchise surrounded by excellent role players, got a couple of breaks in a bizarre COVID-impacted season, and on Tuesday night he lifted the Larry O’Brien trophy for the first time. Obviously this grabbed the attention of the basketball world, but also earth’s foremost trophy appreciator, Brooks Koepka, who tweeted out the perfect congratulations to Antetokounmpo after the Bucks’ decisive Game 6 victory.