Tour de France Stage 17 Preview: Get Ready for the Toughest Summit Finish

Sepp Kuss couldn’t suppress a wide grin as he raced toward the finish line to become the first American in 10 years to win a stage at the Tour de France. Just before winning Sunday’s grueling 15th stage, Kuss threw his sunglasses into the crowd and put his arms in the air before covering his face, succumbing to emotion and exhaustion. Tyler Farrar had been the last American to win a stage at cycling’s biggest race in 2011. “It’s incredible, I’m lost for words,” Kuss said. The 26-year-old Colorado native left it late to make his move in the punishing 118-mile ride from Ceret at the foothills of the Pyrenees to the tiny mountain-bound nation of Andorra. “This was Sepp’s day,” said Jumbo-Visma teammate Wout van Aert, who helped put Kuss in a position to break. “He lives in Andorra and he was looking forward to this stage.” The American attacked going up the 1,796-meter Col de Beixalis and maintained his hard-fought advantage over Spanish veteran Alejandro Valverde, who finished 23 seconds behind. Col de Beixalis was the steepest climb in a day of many ascents in the Pyrenees. Kuss’s average speed going up was 12.7 miles per hour and 36 m.p.h. going down, where he clocked a maximum speed of 50 m.p.h. Dutch rider Wout Poels finished third and took over the polka dot jersey for the best climber. Race leader Tadej Pogacar enjoyed an uneventful day and remained on course for his second overall victory, increasing his overall lead to more than five minutes over Rigoberto Uran and Jonas Vingegaard.