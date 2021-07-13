Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Tour de France Stage 17 Preview: Get Ready for the Toughest Summit Finish

By Whit Yost
bicycling.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStage 17 - Muret to Saint-Lary-Soulan/Col du Portet - 178.4km - Wednesday, July 14. The first of back-to-back Pyrenean summit finishes, Stage 17 could decide the winner of the 2021 Tour de France. The stage begins gently in Muret with about 115km of gradually rising roads as the race heads southwest towards the mountains.

www.bicycling.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nairo Quintana
Person
Mark Cavendish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Summits#Saint Lary Soulan#The Intermediate Sprint#Formula#Ef Education Nippo#Gc#Uae Team Emirates#General Classification#Jonas Vingegaard Lrb#Ineos Grenadiers#Primo Rogli#Slovenian#The Tour De France#Watch Colombia#Kom#Frenchman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
Country
Denmark
News Break
Formula One
Country
U.K.
News Break
Sports
Related
CyclingMotorsport.com

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

According to a statement from the sport’s governing body, the Federation Internationale de Motorcyclisme, Millan was involved in a multi-rider incident at Turn 5, with the race immediately being red-flagged. Reports suggest he was struck by another rider following his own crash. Medical intervention vehicles arrived at the site immediately...
UEFABBC

Tour de France 2021: Patrick Konrad wins stage 16

Austrian Patrick Konrad held on to clinch a thrilling solo victory on stage 16 of the Tour de France. He attacked out of a breakaway on the Col de Portet-d'Aspet, the penultimate climb of the hilly 169km stage. It is the 29-year-old's first Tour stage and first professional win. Tadej...
Cyclingbicycling.com

The Best Cycling Vests

Lightest weight option in the roundup with a minimalistic design and a clever pocket to pack the vest into itself for storage. A well-made cycling vest can be your best friend on rides with variable weather conditions. It can keep you comfortable heading out on a cool morning or shelter you from wind descending a mountain road. On days where the forecast calls for big temperature swings, a cycling vest can be the difference between being too cold or sometimes, even, too hot.
Colorado State303cycling.com

Sepp Kuss of Colorado Wins a Stage at Tour de France–

Sepp Kuss, of the Jumbo-Visma team, won stage 15 of the Tour de France, from Ceret to Andorra-La-Vieille, after a 32-rider breakaway broke up on the final climbs of the Port d’Envalira and the first category Col de Bexailis. The 26-year-old Coloradan, who lives in Andorra during the season, held...
CyclingWashington Post

Marathon man Mohoric posts 2nd Tour de France stage win

LIBOURNE, France — Matej Mohoric put a finger to his mouth then made a zipping-the-lips gesture before he crossed the finish line. Two days after police searched his hotel room at the Tour de France, the Slovenian champion had a message to his critics. “It was a sign to show...
CyclingThe Guardian

Tour de France: Pogacar confirms dominance with win on stage 18 – as it happened

Another dominant display from Tadej Pogacar in the mountains has all but sealed the overall race - with the Slovenian 22-year-old mopping up the polka-dot and white jerseys for good measure. The GC battle may have been effectively over for a while, but there is plenty of intrigue left in the final three stages - especially for British fans, as they urge Mark Cavendish on to a historic 35th Tour stage win. I’ll be back tomorrow to see if he can pull it off. Bye for now.
CyclingTelegraph

Live Tour de France 2021, stage 16 – live updates

He's back on. The youngest rider in the Tour de France, Fred Wright from south London – a product of VC Londres where he used to race with Ethan Hayter – has managed to regain contact with the chasing group. Good news for Sonny Colbrelli who may be thinking of targeting this stage. That sounds very odd, I know, but the Italian is climbing ridiculously well and finished second in Tignes.
CyclingBoston Globe

American Sepp Kuss captures 15th stage at Tour de France

Sepp Kuss couldn’t suppress a wide grin as he raced toward the finish line to become the first American in 10 years to win a stage at the Tour de France. Just before winning Sunday’s grueling 15th stage, Kuss threw his sunglasses into the crowd and put his arms in the air before covering his face, succumbing to emotion and exhaustion. Tyler Farrar had been the last American to win a stage at cycling’s biggest race in 2011. “It’s incredible, I’m lost for words,” Kuss said. The 26-year-old Colorado native left it late to make his move in the punishing 118-mile ride from Ceret at the foothills of the Pyrenees to the tiny mountain-bound nation of Andorra. “This was Sepp’s day,” said Jumbo-Visma teammate Wout van Aert, who helped put Kuss in a position to break. “He lives in Andorra and he was looking forward to this stage.” The American attacked going up the 1,796-meter Col de Beixalis and maintained his hard-fought advantage over Spanish veteran Alejandro Valverde, who finished 23 seconds behind. Col de Beixalis was the steepest climb in a day of many ascents in the Pyrenees. Kuss’s average speed going up was 12.7 miles per hour and 36 m.p.h. going down, where he clocked a maximum speed of 50 m.p.h. Dutch rider Wout Poels finished third and took over the polka dot jersey for the best climber. Race leader Tadej Pogacar enjoyed an uneventful day and remained on course for his second overall victory, increasing his overall lead to more than five minutes over Rigoberto Uran and Jonas Vingegaard.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Tour de France endgame beckons in the Pyrenees - Preview

The second week of the Tour de France was always likely to struggle to match the drama of its tumultuous opening, and so it proved. While the intensity remained high – witness, for instance, the opening hour of stage 14 – the general classification took on a rather more fixed appearance. The current top four overall are pretty much where they found themselves a week ago.
Cyclingbicycling.com

The Points and KOM Competitions Are Coming Down To the Wire

We know, you’ve heard this before: the 2021 Tour de France is over. Tadej Pogačar has an unshakable grip (a 5:18 lead after Stage 16) on the yellow jersey. He hasn’t been seriously challenged this Tour, and is both the best time-triallist in the race and its most feared climber.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Tour de France stage 16 analysis: Middle mountains neutralised

You’d have been forgiven for thinking that stage 16 of the Tour de France was a flat stage for the sprinters, not a day featuring four climbs in the Pyrenees, for the action, or lack of, we saw among the GC contenders. The first day of the third week of the 2021 Tour was marked by an almost complete absence of anything happening between the main contenders, not for the first time on a hilly stage in this year’s race. Paris is now just five days away, but the rivals to yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar seemed content to wait another day to try and change their fortunes, despite rapidly running out of road to do it on.
Cyclingnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Tadej Pogacar wins stage, boosts overall Tour de France lead

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia won his second straight stage and third overall Thursday to extend his lead in the Tour de France. Tightening his grip on the yellow jersey, the 22-year-old finished the mountainous, 80-mile Stage 18 trek from Pau to Luz Ardiden just ahead of Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard and Ecuador's Richard Carapaz.
CyclingGwinnett Daily Post

Slovenia's Matej Mohoric wins Stage 19 of Tour de France

Slovenia's Matej Mohoric won Stage 19 of the Tour de France on Friday as countryman Tadej Pocagar maintained his overall lead. Mohoric, 26, picked up his second stage win in the 129-mile trek from Mourenx to Libourne, finishing 58 seconds ahead of France's Christophe Laporte and Denmark's Casper Pedersen. "I...
CyclingSportsnet.ca

Mohoric posts second Tour de France stage win, Woods withdraws

LIBOURNE, France — Two days after police searched his hotel room at the Tour de France, Matej Mohoric posted a second stage win by surging solo from a breakaway group with a darting attack on Friday. Mohoric, who rides for the Bahrain Victorious team, made his move with 26 kilometers...
CyclingPosted by
The Independent

Tour de France 2021: Stage 21 preview, route map and prediction as Mark Cavendish aims for record today

Ordinarily, the big story of today’s stage would be Tadej Pogacar sealing his second Tour de France title, becoming the youngest rider in the history of the race to complete the feat. The 22-year-old Slovenian has dominated the three weeks from start to finish and never looked like relinquishing the yellow jersey since taking it after stage seven.But the maillot jaune will not be the focal point of people’s attention when the peloton rides into Paris for the final run in to the finish. Instead, the eyes will be on green jersey Mark Cavendish as he bids to win...

Comments / 0

Community Policy