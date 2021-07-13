Kushner: Is Willie Green the right coach to finally share David Griffin's vision?

In two seasons, the New Orleans Pelicans saw the spectrum of what an experienced coach can do with their roster. Perhaps the only through line connecting the freewheeling Alvin Gentry and the gruff Stan Van Gundy was their long tenures in the league and the expectations that come with it. Despite their vastly different personalities, both privately bristled at the abundant input from the Pelicans front office and medical staff, unable to operate unilaterally in their preferred coaching silo.