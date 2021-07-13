Ohio State Pitcher Jack Neely Selected By New York Yankees With The No. 333 Overall Pick In The 2021 MLB Draft

Ohio State junior pitcher Jack Neely was selected by the New York Yankees with the No. 333 pick in the 11th round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-8 and 225-pound Neely started his collegiate career at Texas before transferring to Iowa Western Community College in 2020. He then joined the Buckeyes this past spring and was initially a starter alongside fellow juniors Seth Lonsway and Garrett Burhenn.

The San Antonio native struggled in nine starts, though, allowing at least one run in each game he pitched and never making it farther than the fifth inning. It was at that point that he moved to the bullpen, though he found similar results in relief

The right-hander finished the season 2-3 overall with a 6.10 ERA in 12 total appearances. He struck out 62 batters – including a career high 11 punchouts in a win over Maryland on March 28 – compared to 24 walks across 41 1/3 innings.

Neely is the third Ohio State player to be selected in this year’s draft, joining Lonsway and Garrett, who went to the San Francisco Giants in the sixth round and Detroit Tigers in the ninth round, respectively.

He’s also the 26th Buckeye to be drafted since head coach Greg Beals took over the program in 2011.

