Stan Bowman just sacrificed three huge pieces towards the next generation of Blackhawks hockey. Let’s take a walk down Blackhawks bad-memory lane. In the offseason of 2017, fresh off a sweep from the Nashville Predators, Stan Bowman traded budding superstar Artemi Panarin to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Brandon Saad. This trade ended up as a disaster as one of the reasons behind the trade was to add a proven postseason performer. Well, Panarin played a huge role in sweeping the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2019, further solidifying himself as a proven superstar in the NHL.