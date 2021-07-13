Cancel
Former Ohio State Football Players Want Vacated 2010 Season Reinstated

By Joseph Salvador
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKme9_0aviWU5800

Former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor along with four former teammates penned a letter requesting that the team's vacated 2010 records and season be reinstated.

The former Ohio State players are basing their request on the NCAA's decision to approve an interim policy that allows its athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness.

"Now that the fundamental right has been granted to a new generation of athletes," the letter posted on social media read. "Now that they finally have the freedom to share in some of the millions of dollars in revenue they generate for their coaches, their institutions, their conferences, and the NCAA as a whole, we would like to see our hard won accomplishments reinstated."

"Although this could never undo what we and our families endured for breaking rules that shouldn't have existed in the first place, we believe reinstating and acknowledging the accomplishments of ourselves and our teammates would be a huge step in the right direction."

The letter was signed by Pryor, DeVier Posey, Solomon Thomas, Mike Adams and Daniel Herron. The Buckeyes finished the 2010 season 12–1 and capped off their season with a Sugar Bowl win against Arkansas.

However, the five teammates were suspended for the first five games of the 2011 season for trading autographs and memorabilia for money along with free tattoos.

The team also served a postseason ban in 2012 when they finished 12–0.

But their previous actions still conflict with Ohio State's current NIL guidelines that state "you may not sell your team-issued equipment and apparel (i.e., shoes, jersey, helmet, sticks/bats, warm-ups, etc.) until your eligibility is exhausted."

Additionally, players are not allowed to profit from their autographs while in the United States but may do so outside of the country, per the guidelines.

"We are calling for our school records and legacy to be restored so that Buckeye Nation can look at us with the same love and fondness that we've always had for them," the letter read. "We look forward to one day telling our story and the Tattoo 5 forever being a legitimate part of Ohio State's glorious history."

Comments / 0

Former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor wants the records of the five Buckeyes who sold memorabilia more than 10 years ago to be reinstated. To make his case, Pryor on Tuesday posted a letter to his Twitter account, which also was signed by the other members of the "Tattoo 5," who received money and tattoos in exchange for gear, championship rings and such.

