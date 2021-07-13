Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots finalize joint practices with Philadelphia Eagles

By Nicole Yang
Boston Globe
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoint practices have returned. The Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will team up for two sessions in August, ahead of their exhibition game on Thursday, Aug. 19. Philadelphia will host the practices, scheduled for Aug. 16 and 17, at times to be determined. Joint practices are often part of the Patriots’...

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Mills
Person
Devonta Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Titans#American Football#Lions#Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Carson Wentz takes indirect shot at Eagles with latest comments

The Indianapolis Colts are hopeful that Carson Wentz has put his controversy-filled final season with the Philadelphia Eagles in the rearview mirror. Luckily for the Colts, everything we’ve heard from Wentz, his new teammates, and Indy’s coaching staff over the last few months suggest the former No. 2 overall pick cleared that mental hurdle the moment he was traded out of Philadelphia.
NFLFingerLakes1

Buffalo Bills reportedly close to signing TE Zach Ertz and CB Steve Nelson

Rumor has it that the Bills are looking to sign tight end Zach Ertz and cornerback Steve Nelson in an effort to strengthen their roster. The 2020 NFL season was the Bills’ best season so far in the 21st century. They won the AFC East last year, thus ending the Patriots’ 11-year dominance. Oddsmakers expect them to do the same in 2021, with the NFL Vegas odds on the Bills winning the divisional title being somewhere around -133.
NFLchatsports.com

Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker already waived by 49ers

Nathan Gerry (Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports Image pool) It’s sometimes funny to watch Philadelphia Eagles fans argue about how much more they know than general managers sometimes. It’s even more hilarious that some of them think they can coach because they can play Madden, but that doesn’t mean that an NFL team’s brass can’t get it wrong on occasion.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

The Eagles are lying to themselves about Jalen Hurts

This week’s film breakdown analyzes Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts and his first 4 games at the end of the 2020 season. After Carson Wentz absolutely imploded, Hurts stepped in and provided a spark, but moving forward the Eagles have to be honest with themselves about what type of Quarterback Hurts will be. Can Hurts continue with his current play style? This episode uses the all-22 coaches film to analyze Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Deshaun Trade: NFL Insider Has 3 Top Destinations for Texans QB

Updates on the ongoing lawsuits against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson have been few and far between in recent weeks. Despite this, and there being no clear end in sight to the suits, discussions surrounding where Watson will play next continue to intrigue fans of teams who wish to still acquire him. And according to former New York Jets general manager and current ESPN insider Mike Tannenbaum, the Philadelphia Eagles have to be the favorites to land Watson.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Philadelphia’s worst offseason move

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... The Eagles signed three players during the opening week of free agency. Andrew Adams is a depth safety/special teamer who joined on the cheap. OK. Anthony Harris is a starting-caliber player at a major position of need who also has familiarity with the new defensive staff. Great. But Joe Flacco? Why? Sure, the Eagles need a backup for Jalen Hurts, but based on Flacco’s level of play since Lamar Jackson took his job, there’s little difference between him and the other veteran backups who were still on the market weeks later. Heck, even Nick Mullens, whom the Eagles signed in late June, would have been a fine No. 2 for a team that should only be concerned with the long term. Flacco’s skill set is so contrary to Hurts’, which makes the eagerness to sign him all the more confusing. — Bo Wulf. [BLG Note: The Athletic previously wrote about the Eagles’ best offseason move.]
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Latest Deshaun Watson News

Deshaun Watson has reportedly made a decision on Houston Texans training camp. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the superstar quarterback is expected to be among the players reporting to training camp in Houston. “Quarterbacks are reporting today in Houston, and Texans QB Deshaun Watson is expected to be...
NFLYardbarker

Eagles Training Camp Schedule Released, Features Joint Practice with Two Teams

The Eagles confirmed that they will practice against the New England Patriots leading up to their second preseason game, something which had been widely reported was going to happen, but the team added a bit of a surprise on Tuesday by revealing that they will also hold a pair of practice against the New York Jets leading up to the final exhibition game of summer.
NFLchatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles fans shouldn’t forget about Quez Watkins

In the world of sports, there is an old saying, speed kills. Oftentimes, the faster players in the league rank among the most dangerous. While the Philadelphia Eagles front office made it a goal to add speed in the 2021 NFL Draft, general manager Howie Roseman and his merry men started the process a year earlier. They selected three speedy wideouts and a couple of guys that can run on defense (Davion Taylor for instance).
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Philadelphia Eagles all-stars snubbed in two recent positional rankings

Okay, this one has to fall into the category somewhere between blatant disrespect and one of those ‘out of sight and out of mind scenarios’. The Philadelphia Eagles, a little over three years ago, took home the Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Year Award at the NFL Honors just one night before Super Bowl 52, and here we are. We’re just a smidge over three years since that announcement, and even though four starters that were on that roster are still on this team, no one acts as if Philly’s line is elite.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Texans Trade of Watson to Eagles: '90% Chance' of Happening?

We have no doubt that Deshaun Watson is preparing to play NFL football in 2021, even if he does nothing at all in this Houston Texans training camp - a camp at which he will be in attendance, in large part to avoid $50,000 daily fines as he awaits rulings on his legal issues ...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: Previewing the 2021 Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles made some major changes to their roster after the disappointing 2020 season. Can the Raiders get their first win against them since 2009?. Recent memories of the last couple of times the Raiders and Eagles played haven’t ended well for the Silver and Black. In 2017, the last time they played, the Eagles won 19-10, and in 2013, it was a bloodbath with the Eagles winning 49-20.
NFLYardbarker

How Joint Practices With Eagles, Packers During Preseason Will Help Jets This Year

With a team full of inexperienced players, the Jets coaching staff knows their roster needs to develop quickly as the season fast approaches. Keeping this in mind, Gang Green revealed they will be hosting the Philadelphia Eagles at their facility for two joint practices on August 24th and 25th, providing their squad with another opportunity to gain valuable experience prior to the season.
NFLallfans.co

2 surprise trades Philadelphia Eagles should consider

The Philadelphia Eagles should consider making some surprise moves. Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles are still reeling from a disgusting display of football in 2020. What started with so much promise, quickly became one implosion after another. Ultimately, all of that would lead to a four-win season, the firing of their head coach, and the franchise quarterback being traded away. Luckily, the 2021 season brings a new hope along with a whole new team. Philly is now led by first-time head coach Nick Sirianni, and this Eagles team has a chance to start anew.
NFLNBC Sports

Steven Nelson signing caps a pivotal offseason for Eagles

The offseason began with a malcontent franchise quarterback, a clumsy head coach firing, a disgruntled Pro Bowl tight end and some pretty severe salary cap issues. It was not a good place for a franchise to be. Coming off a four-win season with question marks surrounding every facet of the operation and a cap crunch that threatened to make it very difficult to right the ship.

Comments / 0

Community Policy