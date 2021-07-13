Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayette County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Lamar, Marion by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 13:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Fayette; Lamar; Marion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MARION...FAYETTE AND EASTERN LAMAR COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM CDT At 135 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Weston to near Kennedy. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Hamilton, Winfield, Fayette, Guin, Hackleburg, Berry, Brilliant, Glen Allen, Kennedy, Belk, Beaverton, Gu- Win, Bankston, Weston, Bluff, Blooming Grove, Brinn, Lake Buttahatchee, Crews and Bear Creek.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bankston, AL
City
Beaverton, AL
City
Hackleburg, AL
County
Lamar County, AL
City
Hamilton, AL
City
Marion, AL
City
Belk, AL
County
Marion County, AL
City
Fayette, AL
County
Fayette County, AL
City
Glen Allen, AL
City
Guin, AL
City
Winfield, AL
City
Bear Creek, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Eastern Lamar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Conflicting school mask guidance sparks confusion

Conflicting mask recommendations and orders from all levels of government and advocacy groups have emerged over the past few weeks, flustering the public as back-to-school season approaches. Confusion is mounting over whether children should wear masks in school and whether their vaccination status should play a role in any guidance...

Comments / 0

Community Policy