Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Lamar, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 13:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Fayette; Lamar; Marion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MARION...FAYETTE AND EASTERN LAMAR COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM CDT At 135 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Weston to near Kennedy. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Hamilton, Winfield, Fayette, Guin, Hackleburg, Berry, Brilliant, Glen Allen, Kennedy, Belk, Beaverton, Gu- Win, Bankston, Weston, Bluff, Blooming Grove, Brinn, Lake Buttahatchee, Crews and Bear Creek.