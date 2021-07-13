Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Clarendon, Richland, Southeastern Orangeburg, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Boaters on Lake Marion should move to shore and seek shelter. Strong, erratic wind gusts and lightning are possible. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Calhoun; Clarendon; Richland; Southeastern Orangeburg; Sumter Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of northeastern Southeastern Orangeburg...southeastern Calhoun...western Clarendon southeastern Richland and southwestern Sumter Counties Until 315 PM EDT. Boaters on Lake Marion Should Seek Safe Harbor At 233 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Elloree to 6 miles southeast of Santee State Park, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...gusty winds 40 to 50 mph and pea sized hail. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. Also, a storm spotter reported a funnel cloud near Santee. Some locations in the path of these storms include Sumter, Manning, South Sumter, St. Matthews, Summerton, Eastover, Elloree, Alcolu, Santee State Park, Millwood, Poinsett State Park, Santee, Pinewood, Paxville, Cane Savannah, Poplar Creek Landing, Rimini, Fort Motte, Stumphole Landing and Brogdon. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 98 and 128.