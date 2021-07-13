UM Public Health Programs Welcome First Epidemiologist to Faculty
The School of Applied Sciences at the University of Mississippi has hired Victoria Zigmont as its first epidemiologist in its public health and health sciences programs. Zigmont joins the UM Department of Health, Exercise Science and Recreation Management from the Department of Public Health at Southern Connecticut State University, where she focused her research on chronic disease prevention, food insecurity and epidemiology methods. She earned her Ph.D. in Public Health with a concentration in epidemiology and a minor in biostatistics from Ohio State University.www.hottytoddy.com
