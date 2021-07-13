Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

UM Public Health Programs Welcome First Epidemiologist to Faculty

hottytoddy.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe School of Applied Sciences at the University of Mississippi has hired Victoria Zigmont as its first epidemiologist in its public health and health sciences programs. Zigmont joins the UM Department of Health, Exercise Science and Recreation Management from the Department of Public Health at Southern Connecticut State University, where she focused her research on chronic disease prevention, food insecurity and epidemiology methods. She earned her Ph.D. in Public Health with a concentration in epidemiology and a minor in biostatistics from Ohio State University.

www.hottytoddy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epidemiologist#Community Health#Exercise Science#Health System#Ohio State University#Ole Miss#Master Of Public Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Applications Now Open for State’s Public Health Corps Fellowship Program

Applications are now open for the New York State Public Health Corps Fellowship Program, a first-in-the-nation program that will assist with immediate COVID-19 response and vaccination efforts and strengthen local and statewide workforce capacities required to respond to future public health emergencies. This program will provide up to 1,000 full-time, paid positions with placements at the New York State Department of Health, local health departments except for New York City, or other public health partners throughout the state. Fellows will complete online coursework and receive a Public Health Essentials Certificate from Cornell University, as outlined in the Governor’s 2021 State of the State Address.
Public HealthNewswise

Public Health Summer Program Increases STEM Career Interests in High Schoolers

Newswise — High school students who participated in summer programs about public health increased their interest in pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), according to a Rutgers study. Published in the journal Pedagogy in Health Promotion, the study explored whether increasing public health awareness would motivate high...
San Diego County, CADaily Aztec

School of Public Health launches home COVID test program

In preparation for the return of in-person classes, San Diego State’s School of Public Health will distribute 6,000 home testing kits for COVID-19 at a San Diego County middle school. The goal of this one-year pilot program is to determine whether self-testing by students’ high-risk family members is effective at...
Cook County, MNboreal.org

COOK COUNTY CONNECTIONS: Public Health Programs in Partnership: Cook County and Sawtooth Mountain Clinic

By Grace Grinager, Cook County Public Health Supervisor and Hartley Newell Acero, Sawtooth Mountain Clinic Outreach Coordinator - July 16, 2021. Cook County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) and Sawtooth Mountain Clinic (SMC) have worked in partnership for over 20 years to provide a wide range of programs in service to the Cook County Community. These include Child and Teen Check-ups, developmental screenings for young children (Follow Along), home visits to pregnant and postpartum families, outreach, the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) coordination, and the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) nutrition support program. This long-standing relationship between PHHS and SMC was a strong foundation to build from during the COVID-19 pandemic—as we worked together in new ways to serve the community.
Sequoyah County, OKsequoyahcountytimes.com

TSET Program prepares to use community feedback, public health data, for local strategies to improve wellness

According to a press release issued by TSET last week, results from a recent Sequoyah County survey show residents in Muldrow, Sallisaw and Vian said that about 80 percent of respondents perceive obesity to be a very serious issue, and 86 percent of community members surveyed reported they would eat more fruit and/ or vegetables if there was a better variety and quality. Furthermore, a total of…
Winona, MNWinona Daily News

Winona Health: Vaccination questions welcome

Over the past few months there have been many questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 vaccination. From patients in the clinic, I have heard a variety of reasons that they are hesitant to vaccinate. First and foremost, I welcome those questions and it is OK to ask! Family physicians at-large understand,...
University of Connecticutuconn.edu

Local and National Awards for UConn Health Faculty and Staff

This summer UConn Health dental and orthopedic faculty and staff have been applauded on the local and national stage for their accomplishments. Dr. Robert Arceiro, chief, Sports Medicine Division, Department of Orthopedic Surgery, UConn Health was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM) and received the Robert E. Leach, MD Sports Medicine Leadership Award at the 49th annual meeting of the AOSSM.
Public HealthKilgore News Herald

Webinar on CDC’s American Rescue Plan Public Health Workforce Programs

CDC, along with other federal partners, hosted the CDC’s American Rescue Plan Public Health Workforce Programs webinar June 29, 2021, from 3-5 p.m. ET. In the webinar, CDC and partners shared information on new activities funded by the American Rescue Plan with state, community, and national partners. This video can...
Hamilton, MTravallirepublic.com

Public health program ‘Back to Safe Sleep’ offers free cribs

Ravalli County Public Health is giving away safe baby cribs that serve as portable play yards. “Last year and this year we have been promoting the ‘Back to Safe Sleep’ and provide the [Graco] Pack ‘n Play,” said Ravalli County Public Health Director Tiffany Webber. The program, funded by a...
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Department of Public Health Ramps Up COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach with Public Education Efforts, Provider Programs and Community Events - Nearly 77 Percent of California Adults are at Least Partially Vaccinated

July 21, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – With nearly 77 percent of California adults at least partially vaccinated, and more than 74 percent of those aged 12+ having received at least one dose,. the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) will continue work in partnership with local health officials and community...
yale.edu

Yale Receives $15 Million for Health Education Collaboration

Yale University has received a $15 million, five-year U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) award to advance research utilization in Liberia’s health sector. This award will fund the continuation of Yale’s strong partnership with the University of Liberia and Vanderbilt University. The funded project, Applying Research for a Healthy Liberia,...
Bronx, NYlehman.edu

Spring 2021 Faculty Publications

In a spring semester filled with hard realities but also new hope—we marked the first anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the emergence of game-changing vaccines—Lehman faculty continued their commitment to world-class research and scholarship. Their work examines an array of timely subjects, from the 2020 election to climate change. What’s more, many turned their scholarly focus to COVID itself, probing and responding to the.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
KULR8

First students welcomed to Montana's only psychiatry residency program

BILLINGS - Billings Clinic announced via press release Tuesday that the psychiatrists in the inaugural class of Montana's first-ever psychiatry residency program have arrived in Billings. They will provide additional mental health resources and help to meet the ongoing need for more psychiatrists serving the region. "This first class of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy