2021 Montco Millennial Superstar: Jennifer Shemtob

Jennifer Shemtob. Image via Montco Today.

Jennifer Shemtob is always looking for teachable moments, either as a teacher or a student. Starting with her first job at Cold Stone Creamery in Spring House as a teenager, she still recalls what she has learned, and brings it to the forefront today with new experiences.

Jennifer has earned a Master’s of Education and is Triple Certified in Elementary Education, Special Education, and Early Childhood Education, which helped her grow her company.

“I was a teacher in the Lower Merion School District for years and getting a contract in LMSD was a huge accomplishment of mine,” Jennifer explains. “Most recently, setting my mind to launching Teacher Time To Go and building the company has been another huge accomplishment.”

Jennifer’s family and fiancé support all her endeavors: My parents and brother have always been my biggest support system every step of the way, as well as my fiancé, Ben. He has encouraged me to follow this dream and has given me the confidence to pursue this adventure,” Jennifer Shemtob asserts. “Whether it be late nights that I’m working until midnight connecting families, or weekends launching a new program, he has never made me feel guilty about my work and time invested.”

Teacher Time To Go , an on-demand service for individualized tutoring, test prep, homework help, enrichment services, and executive functioning/organizational skills for students PreK-12th Grade, Jennifer and her team find the best-personalized instruction for her students’ unique learning styles.

Jennifer finds Montgomery County offers the best environment for her business. “In Montco, the small local businesses and the passion that families have for education and the school systems are what I love about living and working here.”

Jennifer Shemtob also loves the dining and leisure factor here in the County. “My family has been members of Bluestone Country Club for 30+ years. We love going to family dinners there,” Jennifer says. ‘’Living in Conshohocken, we are regulars at Jaspers Westside for date nights and Victorino’s , our local pizza place.”

