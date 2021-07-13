Cancel
Superman & Lois Season 1 E12: Smallville's Not Ready to Forgive Kyle

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith yesterday's preview for the next episode of The CW's Superman & Lois, the focus was understandably on what Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), John Henry Irons (Wole Parks), General Lane (Dylan Walsh) Jonathan (Jordan Elsass), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and special guest star John Diggle (David Ramsey) were going to do to save Clark aka Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) from being turned int something not so nice by his brother Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner). But what about Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez), and Sarah (Inde Navarrette), now that things have gone back to (somewhat) normal? That's the focus f the newest preview released earlier today, where the family comes home for a fresh start only to learn the hard way that the folks in Smallville aren't looking to forgive and forget any time soon.

