Superman & Lois Season 1 E12: Smallville's Not Ready to Forgive Kyle

Yesterday, fans of HBO Max's Titans got what they've been waiting for, the official trailer for the series' third-season return- and it did not disappoint. From Jason Todd's (Curran Walters) path to Red Hood to Jonathan Crane (Vincent Kartheiser) going "Hannibal" with Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), who has personal and professional matters of his own to deal with now that Gotham Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon (Savannah Welch) is back in his life. And then there's Starfire (Anna Diop), who's going through a painful process of her own to understand her past. And those aren't even close to all of the storyline threads being weaved in the trailer. Thankfully, HBO Max found an artful way of helping folks keep track of all the Titans in play via new key art posters. We kick things off with two group posters, followed by three posters breaking the group down for a more personalized focus (and we're wondering if the grouping was done on purpose… hmmm…).