100-year milestone celebrated during Walcott Truckers Jamboree

It was a celebration of trucking as the Walcott Truckers Jamboree coincided with Iowa 80 Trucking Museum’s 100th birthday party for its 1921 International on July 9. “The 1921 International Harvester 101 model was only made for a few years; 1921-23,” said Dave Meier, Iowa 80 Trucking Museum curator. “This truck is believed to be the only one left out of the limited number produced. This is the largest model in International Harvester’s line of trucks.”