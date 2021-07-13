Cancel
Movies

Behind The Attraction Trailer Goes BTS of Your Favorite Disney Rides

By Jeremy Konrad
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBehind The Attraction is a new series coming to Disney+ on July 21st. Unlike most series on Disney+, all ten episodes will drop on the same day, and today we got a trailer. Executive Produced by Dwayne Johnson ("Jungle Cruise") and Dany Garcia through their Seven Bucks Productions banner, all ten episodes are directed by Brian Volk-Weiss (The Toys That Made Us) and narrated by Paget Brewster. Each episode will take us behind the scenes of popular Disney Park rides like The Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, It's A Small World, Star Tours, the Park Castles, and more. Each episode will feature archival footage, photos, and interviews with Walt Disney himself, all never before seen.

Paget Brewster
Dany Garcia
Walt Disney
Dwayne Johnson
