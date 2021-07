Robbins LLP filed a shareholder derivative lawsuit against Pinterest, its CEO Benjamin Silbermann and other top executives Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The partially redacted complaint, filed on behalf of Howard Petretta, claims that Silbermann normalized an environment of gender and race discrimination at Pinterest, as well as retaliation against employees who speak out, one of whom filed suit and was awarded a settlement of $22.5 million. The complaint claims that Pinterest has damaged its reputation, causing user boycotts, employee walkouts and significant financial harm to the company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:21-cv-05385, Petretta v. Silbermann et al.