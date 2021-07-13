Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Coming to Texarkana
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has scheduled a trip to Texarkana this week to address the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state and vaccination hesitancy. Governor feels the battle needs to be fought in rural areas of the state especially with the more infectious COVID variant that is causing new problems across the country. According to a press release and Arklatex Homepage, Hutchison told the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce in a Zoom meeting that it is the rural areas that are struggling with some of the lowest vaccinations rates in the state.kkyr.com
Comments / 0