Don Cheadle Responds To His TFATWS Emmy Nomination: "I Don't Really Get It Either"

By RorMachine
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 12 days ago

The Emmy nominations were announced earlier today, and Don Cheadle picked up his 11th nom... for two minutes of screen time in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The Avengers: Endgame star reprised the role of Col. James Rhodes, a.k.a. War Machine, in the series premiere of the Disney+ show, appearing in a crowd scene before sharing a heartfelt conversation about the legacy of Captain America's shield with fellow Avenger Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

