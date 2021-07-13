Cancel
DISNEY GALLERY: THE MANDALORIAN Special Announced Exploring Luke Skywalker's Season 2 Finale Return

By JoshWilding
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mandalorian's season 2 finale shocked us all with the surprise appearance of a young Luke Skywalker. No one saw it coming, and there wasn't a single leak beforehand, which is a rarity these days. After the Star Wars sequels delivered what many considered to be a disappointing portrayal of the Jedi Master, the Disney+ series more than made up for that with an epic fight sequence.

Mark Hamill
