DISNEY GALLERY: THE MANDALORIAN Special Announced Exploring Luke Skywalker's Season 2 Finale Return

Star Wars fans everywhere got quite a shock during the Season 2 finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, as iconic hero Luke Skywalker unexpectedly returned to the fold. Not only was it surprising to see Luke battle his way through a ship filled with killer droids to retrieve Grogu, but it was an even bigger moment when everyone realized that Mark Hamill was playing the young Jedi, reprising the role he originated back in 1977. Sure, there was a lot of digital de-aging going on, but it was still Hamill back with a lightsaber, which was more than enough to get fans excited.