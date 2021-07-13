Thunderstorms expected this afternoon

Effective: 2021-07-25 15:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 359 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen with rain rates over 3 inches per hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Valentine, Diamond M Ranch, Diamond Creek Campground and Peach Springs. Flooding is likely also to effect Interstate 40 east of the Highway 93 interchange. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roadways! FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE