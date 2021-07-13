Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Thunderstorms expected this afternoon

By The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 12 days ago

Thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy rain may bring local flooding of urban and low-lying areas today, the National Weather Service said. The storms are likely to continue until about 5 p.m., the weather service said. It said similar storms may occur from Thursday into Friday.

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Daily Voice

New Round Of Storms Will Bring Flooding Downpours, Wind Gusts Up To 60 MPH

A new round of showers and potentially severe thunderstorms will sweep through the region, packed with winds gusts that could reach 60 miles per hour. The first round of precipitation arrived overnight and continued through mid-morning on Sunday, July 25, which will be mostly cloudy and humid with some breaks of sun at times. The high temperature will be around 80 degrees.
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 12:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 415 PM PDT. * At 1214 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include North Shore. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Environmentwtae.com

Isolated afternoon thunderstorm possible

PITTSBURGH — Yesterday’s warm front that brought clouds to western Pennsylvania has moved out, and in its place, a cold front is currently pushing through. A few showers will still linger this morning, and it’s a warm and muggy start to the day. By noon, sunshine will take over, but we still have a chance for isolated thunderstorms to pop up in the afternoon.
Hagerstown, MDlocaldvm.com

Possible isolated thunderstorm Sunday afternoon

A few pop-up thunderstorms could be severe. Streetlight sensors to monitor pedestrian safety arrive in Arlington. Maryland native wins USA's first gold medal in Tokyo Olympics. Three gun-related homicides in Prince George's County in less than 24 hours. Another chance of rain Thursday. Another chance of rain Thursday. Possible isolated...
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 15:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 359 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen with rain rates over 3 inches per hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Valentine, Diamond M Ranch, Diamond Creek Campground and Peach Springs. Flooding is likely also to effect Interstate 40 east of the Highway 93 interchange. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roadways! FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Apache, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 19:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Apache; Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Navajo County in north central Arizona Apache County in northeastern Arizona * Until 1015 PM MST. * At 702 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across portions of the Navajo Nation. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Klagetoh, Wide Ruins, Hubbell Trading Post National Historic Site, Cornfields Chapter House, Kinlichee Chapter House, Sunrise Springs, Burnside, Pine Springs, Greasewood Springs, Ganado and Greasewood. This includes the following highways Highway 191 between mile markers 380 and 420. State Route 264 between mile markers 439 and 463. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cecil County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cecil, Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 23:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-26 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cecil; Harford .Slow moving thunderstorms continue to drop down from Pennsylvania on top of regions already hit by heavy rainfall. Flooding will be possible as this line moves through. The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Western Cecil County in northeastern Maryland North Central Harford County in northern Maryland * Until 515 AM EDT. * At 1115 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Calvert... North East Rising Sun... Charlestown Farmington... West Nottingham Zion... Bay View Richardsmere... Lombard Octoraro... Conowingo Rock Springs... Blake Pleasant Hill Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 02:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 1045 AM MST. * At 738 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Wickenburg. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 112 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Chiriaco Summit and Box Canyon Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Hinds County, MSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-25 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hinds; Madison The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Hinds County in central Mississippi Southwestern Madison County in central Mississippi * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 926 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen in the past hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jackson. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Comments / 0

Community Policy