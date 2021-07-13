Thunderstorms expected this afternoon

Effective: 2021-07-25 19:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Apache; Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Navajo County in north central Arizona Apache County in northeastern Arizona * Until 1015 PM MST. * At 702 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across portions of the Navajo Nation. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Klagetoh, Wide Ruins, Hubbell Trading Post National Historic Site, Cornfields Chapter House, Kinlichee Chapter House, Sunrise Springs, Burnside, Pine Springs, Greasewood Springs, Ganado and Greasewood. This includes the following highways Highway 191 between mile markers 380 and 420. State Route 264 between mile markers 439 and 463. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
