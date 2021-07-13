Cancel
Astronomy

How to Watch the Perseid Meteor Shower Rain Over Us This Summer

By Sam Blum
Lifehacker
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelestial events are often momentary, which is why the most determined stargazers will stay up at odd hours and even venture out into uncomfortable conditions to catch a glimpse of the ephemeral wonders. But every summer, the Perseid meteor shower darts across the evening sky for more than a month, leaving even the most lukewarm astronomy buffs with little excuse to miss out on the show unfolding right above their very heads.

