Mizzou stays hot in recruiting: Tigers land commitment from Kansas lineman Jalen Marshall

By Michael Wayne Bratton
saturdaydownsouth.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Zou is apparently the place to be for elite prospects that live within driving distance of Columbia. Eli Drinkwitz’s program continues to benefit from all the work put in on the recruiting trail since their arrival as the Tigers are poised to sign their best recruiting class under the team’s current leadership and the class just got better with the addition of one of the top prospects from Kansas.

