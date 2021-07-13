Thunder in the Arctic: Over 1,000 lightning strikes detected over frozen Alaska sea

FAIRBANKS, Alaska - You might not think of the Arctic as a hotbed for lightning, but a series of rare thunderstorms have been observed above the Arctic Circle this week. Between 100 and 200 lightning strikes were initially detected over the Beaufort Sea east of Point Barrow Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Fairbanks, Alaska. While the storms were initially about 100 miles north of Alaska's northern Arctic coast, some of the storms drifted south near Prudhoe Bay.