By Mary Hoar, President Emerita, Yonkers Historical Society, recipient of the 2004 Key to History, and President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. July 26, 1933: After five days of complaints about strange tasting water in North Yonkers, with water becoming the drink of choice for some who never “touched the stuff.” Results from the Yonkers Health Department were confusing as something beyond their lab’s testing ability was in the water. New York City’s Prohibition headquarters sent Agent Walter Tobias to investigate. He took one swallow of the North Yonkers water, and commented, “This would go swell in a highball!”