Second Wave of Green Horizons Cannabis Study to Track Usage of Cannabis Post-COVID and Growing Acceptance Amid New State Legalization Acts

 14 days ago

NEW ROCHELLE - July 13, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Green Horizons, a consumer insights firm for the cannabis and holistic health industry, is launching the second wave of its Cultivating the Cannabis Market study in September 2021. Since the first wave of the study was released in early 2020, the cannabis landscape has evolved substantially. Though marijuana remains illegal under federal law, a growing number of states have legalized cannabis, stay-at-home orders deemed cannabis essential businesses, and a growing number of Americans across the political spectrum are voicing their support for legalization.

