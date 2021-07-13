Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Frontier® Communications is Expanding Its Connecticut Fiber-Optic Network to Bring Gigabit-Capable Broadband to an Additional 280,000 Consumers in 2021

Business Wire
 12 days ago

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FYBR) is expanding its 100 percent fiber-optic network in Connecticut, bringing blazing-fast speeds and reliable broadband connections to an additional 280,000 consumers in 2021 as the initial phase of its multi-year expansion effort. “This infrastructure investment stems from Frontier’s belief that access to high-speed broadband...

www.businesswire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gigabit#Conn#New Frontier#Smartphone#Frontier Communications#Fiberoptic#Visa Reward Card#A Ring Video Doorbell#Rockfall#Frontier Secure#Frontier Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Technology
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Internet
Related
InternetWestport News

Frontier's fiber-optic internet service may be coming to your community

Frontier Communications is expanding the availability of its 100 percent fiber-optic network in Connecticut, as the telecommunications company looks to add 280,000 consumers in the state to its ultra-highspeed broadband service by the end of this year. Installation of Frontier’s fiber-optic network already is underway in parts of four-dozen Connecticut...
Elvaston, ILDaily Gate City

MTC Communications constructing fiber optic network in Elvaston

ELVASTON, Ill. — MTC Communications, a leader in technology, announced the next fiber expansion location of Elvaston, Ill. This fiber expansion provides Internet accessibility of speeds up to 1 Gig, allowing ample bandwidth for running multiple devices, including streaming video, and work-from-home lifestyles. Residents are encouraged to visit mtc.crowdfiber.com to...
Connecticut Statewshu.org

Frontier Broadens Broadband Customer Base In Connecticut

Frontier Communications is expanding the availability of its fiber-optic network in Connecticut. The company expects to add 280,000 customers to its high-speed broadband service by the end of the year. Installation of the network will be done throughout the summer as part of a multi-year expansion by the company. A...
Vermont Statetelecompetitor.com

Consolidated Bringing Symmetrical Gigabit to 30K More Vermont Locations

Consolidated Communications will provide symmetrical gigabit fiber to more than 30,000 additional business and residential locations in nine Vermont communities by the end of September, the company announced today. The communities are Barre, Bellows Falls, Brattleboro, Fair Haven, Rutland, West Rutland, Pittsfield, Montpelier and Proctor. The service provider already is...
Virginia StateNBC 29 News

Broadband network coming to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - People in many parts of Virginia still struggle with internet service, especially in rural areas. U.S. Senator Mark Warner and Governor Ralph Northam got together in southern Virginia Friday with a plan to expand access. They say a broadband network will happen by the end of 2024.
Hagerstown, MDheraldmailmedia.com

Internet company installing new fiber optic lines in Hagerstown area

Point Broadband, an internet provider based in Georgia, is expanding its a fiber optic network in the Hagerstown area. The company, which acquired Hagerstown Fiber a little more than a year ago, will offer internet and telephone service for homes and businesses. Clint Wiley, general manager of Point Broadband in...
Jacksonville, ILwlds.com

Frontier Communications Closing Jacksonville Retail Store

Frontier Communications is closing its retail store in Jacksonville. The telecommunications company announced yesterday that it would be closing 16 retail store locations nationwide on July 31st. The retail location in Jacksonville is located at 330 West Beecher Avenue. Frontier says that retail teams have been working remotely with customers...
InternetCNET

Kinetic by Windstream home internet review: Results may vary

When you're shopping for internet in rural areas, options are often limited to either satellite or whatever local provider happens to be available. If Kinetic by Windstream is that wild-card provider, your internet options are likely better than most across the broadband divide. Kinetic (the brand name for Windstream's internet...
InternetMiddletown Press

Frontier's fiber-optic internet service may be coming to your community

Frontier Communications is expanding the availability of its 100 percent fiber-optic network in Connecticut, as the telecommunications company looks to add 280,000 consumers in the state to its ultra-highspeed broadband service by the end of this year. Installation of Frontier’s fiber-optic network already is underway in parts of four-dozen Connecticut...
InternetNorwalk Hour

Frontier's fiber-optic internet service may be coming to your community

Frontier Communications is expanding the availability of its 100 percent fiber-optic network in Connecticut, as the telecommunications company looks to add 280,000 consumers in the state to its ultra-highspeed broadband service by the end of this year. Installation of Frontier’s fiber-optic network already is underway in parts of four-dozen Connecticut...
InternetNew Haven Register

Frontier's fiber-optic internet service may be coming to your community

Frontier Communications is expanding the availability of its 100 percent fiber-optic network in Connecticut, as the telecommunications company looks to add 280,000 consumers in the state to its ultra-highspeed broadband service by the end of this year. Installation of Frontier’s fiber-optic network already is underway in parts of four-dozen Connecticut...

Comments / 0

Community Policy