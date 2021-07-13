Uptown Greenville construction continues to expand

Construction continues on a commercial and residential space in Uptown Greenville, North Carolina, at 501 Evans St., where 501 Fresh Salads and Wraps once stood. Len Tozer, president of the company working on the space, Len Tozer Builders Inc., said the property includes an upstairs unit for residential living and one main level unit for commercial use. He said the upstairs unit will be two New York style lofts with a deck and elevator.