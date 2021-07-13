Cancel
Movies

Mason Gooding Shares Details on His Scream Casting Process

By Aedan Juvet
bleedingcool.com
 12 days ago

Mason Gooding has found himself in one of the most anticipated horror events in years with the upcoming Scream continuation – which involves his own passion for the franchise. It was just recently confirmed that Scream had wrapped and is now awaiting its January 2022 release, with the fifth chapter...

#The Scream#Nyu
CelebritiesPopculture

Mike Mitchell, 'Braveheart' and 'Gladiator' Actor, Dead at 65

Actor Mike Mitchell passed away on Friday, his family revealed to reporters. According to Deadline, Mitchell passed away in Turkey on a boat, but other details are scarce. He was 65 years old. Mitchell started his career as a pro bodybuilder and even won the Mr. Universe title. He also...
MoviesPosted by
103GBF

‘Scream 5’ Is Finished, Filmmakers Share BTS Photo

The fifth installment in the Scream franchise has officially wrapped up production. The reboot won’t be called Scream 5 — rather, it will be titled simply Scream. The movie, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, is the first in the series to be helmed by anyone other than Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. To celebrate the wrap of Scream, Bettinelli-Olpin shared a behind-the-scenes photo to Twitter.
TV & VideosWKTV

Chord Overstreet shares 'Glee' cast reunion photo

The cast of "Glee" reunited over the weekend. The show's stars Chord Overstreet, Heather Morris, Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz got together to reminise about their time on the series. Writer Matt Hodgson also joined, as did Michael Hitchcock, who played Dalton Rumba. Overstreet posted a photo of the group...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Great White Star Aaron Jakubenko on Developing Appreciation for Sharks

When Aaron Jakubenko signed on to the survival film Great White, his initial interest as a character-driven piece developed into something more, the Martin Wilson-directed film follows a fun filled flight to a remote atoll that turns into a nightmare for five passengers when their seaplane is destroyed in a freak accident, and they are trapped on a raft, 100 miles from shore with man-eating sharks lurking beneath the surface. I spoke to the Tidelands and Shannara Chronicles star about his love for genre films, working within confined spaces, and developing an appreciation for the film's subject and conservation message.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Funko FunKon Day 2 Reveals – Suicide Squad, Cap Wolf, and More

FunKon 2021 is almost upon us, and fans are super excited for all of the upcoming Funko Pop exclusives. We have already seen so many announcements so far, and now we move onto Day 2 of the reveals. There as 15 reveals this time with 12 Pop Vinyls, 1 new Funko Soda, and 2 Loungefly backpacks. Some of these reveals were showcased during the new Funko FUN TV episode, but now these solidify that they are coming to FunKon 2021. Starting us off first of the solo franchise reveals is with The Suicide Squad as Nathan Filion's character T.D.K comes to life. Things then get aggressive as Funko reveals a new Year of the Shield Pop with Cap-Wolf in all of his glory. Speaking of animal instinct, Kellogg's Sugar Smacks Seal is making his own retro debut, making it a new must-have Pop for Ad Icon fans. G.I. Joe fans will be able to add the Super Cyborg to their team, with unique sculpts, design, and a deadly urge for world domination.
Moviesawardswatch.com

Interview: Questlove shares his passion for cinema and lets us in on the process of making ‘Summer of Soul’ [VIDEO]

How often do we have a first-time director end up winning both the Grand Jury and Audience Award for documentary at the Sundance Film Festival? The list is small and now includes Ahmir Khalib Thompson, known professionally as Questlove with his directorial debut Summer of Soul. If the name rings a bell, it’s probably because you’ve either seen Questlove on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon or happen to be a fan of his band, The Roots.
TV Seriescinelinx.com

Details on Kenobi Characters and Casting (Exclusive)

Confirmation from multiple sources have come in with some interesting details on who’s playing who in the upcoming Kenobi series on Disney Plus. Interesting things happen when you least expect them. For instance, I normally wrap things up early on Fridays, go home, make dinner, and generally chill. That said, for the past couple weeks I’ve been chasing details on some interesting things I’ve heard regarding Kenobi.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 Trailer Wraps Up The Netflix Trilogy

Fear Street wraps up this Friday with the release of the final part of the trilogy on Netflix. The first two films took place in 1994 and 1978, both were maybe not the strongest films, but highly entertaining and fun watches, so I would expect more of the same with the wrap-up. This final film takes the story 300 years into the past to the year 1666, to the origins of the curse. These films are all based around the books of R.L. Stine and directed by Leigh Janiak. You can see the new poster and trailer for the final part of the Fear Street trilogy down below.
TV Serieslrmonline.com

SDCC 2021: Paramount+ Teases Star Trek: Lower Decks With New Trailer

As the first adult animated Star Trek series, Star Trek: Lower Decks became a sensation when it premiered on CBS All Access last year. Now rebranded as Paramount+, Star Trek fans get the second season of this adult animated series before new seasons of Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, and the anticipated animated kids’ series Star Trek: Prodigy.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ben Affleck initially shot to mainstream prominence after winning an Academy Award for writing Good Will Hunting alongside childhood best friend Matt Damon. While the latter sought out more challenging roles and decided to test him self as an actor in the years afterward, the former quickly became a major movie star.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Dexter season 9: New behind-the-scenes Jennifer Carpenter photo!

If you missed the recent (and very exciting news), know this: Jennifer Carpenter is currently working on Dexter season 9. It’s absolutely something that so many of us wanted when the revival was announced, even if it’s not altogether clear at this very moment how she’s going to be back.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Dexter Revival: Premiere Date and Grisly Trailer Revealed!

Dexter Morgan is keeping his demons at bay ... for now. Showtime dropped a full-length trailer for the forthcoming revival of Dexter, and it has a chilling title:. The trailer shows Dexter living as Jimmy Lindsay, and it's clear he wants to return to his old ways. If the trailer...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Good Witch cast react to "disappointing" cancellation

Good Witch cast members have shared their reaction to the "disappointing" news of the show's cancellation. Last week (July 9), it was confirmed that Good Witch would be ending after seven seasons on air and 13 years of the franchise, which launched with a television movie series in 2008, with the news coming just a few weeks ahead of the season 7 finale, set to air on July 25.
MoviesTV Fanatic

Good Witch Cast Responds to Sudden Cancellation

We're still trying to wrap our heads around the decision to end Hallmark's fantastic Good Witch. The news took us by surprise on Friday, but now that we know no additional movies are planned, it makes it all the more difficult. In the aftermath of the news, stars took to...
TV SeriesElite Daily

The Outer Banks Cast Teases "Chaotic" Season 2 Details

The Pogues are back, y’all! When Outer Banks Season 1 debuted on April 15, 2020 — a month into the coronavirus pandemic that had most of the country stuck indoors and glued to their TVs — it became a smash hit. (Remember when everyone started wearing bandanas around their necks to channel their inner John B.?) Now, with its release date just around the corner (July 30), the Outer Banks Season 2 cast is just as anxious for its release as the show’s vast fanbase.
Rock Musicnextmosh.com

Deviant Process reveal new album details, shares first single

Share the post "Deviant Process reveal new album details, shares first single" The tech death-metal shootings stars of Deviant Process are now releasing the first brand new track of their second full length ‘Nurture.’ The album is scheduled for worldwide release on October 15, 2021 via Season of Mist. The first track stomping track “Asynchronous” can be listened to via the official Season of Mist YouTube channel HERE [embedded below].

