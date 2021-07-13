Mason Gooding Shares Details on His Scream Casting Process

FunKon 2021 is almost upon us, and fans are super excited for all of the upcoming Funko Pop exclusives. We have already seen so many announcements so far, and now we move onto Day 2 of the reveals. There as 15 reveals this time with 12 Pop Vinyls, 1 new Funko Soda, and 2 Loungefly backpacks. Some of these reveals were showcased during the new Funko FUN TV episode, but now these solidify that they are coming to FunKon 2021. Starting us off first of the solo franchise reveals is with The Suicide Squad as Nathan Filion's character T.D.K comes to life. Things then get aggressive as Funko reveals a new Year of the Shield Pop with Cap-Wolf in all of his glory. Speaking of animal instinct, Kellogg's Sugar Smacks Seal is making his own retro debut, making it a new must-have Pop for Ad Icon fans. G.I. Joe fans will be able to add the Super Cyborg to their team, with unique sculpts, design, and a deadly urge for world domination.