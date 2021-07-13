Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Where’s the bottom?

beef2live.com
 14 days ago

Monday’s supply and demand reports for corn and soybeans weren’t expected to provide much in the way of surprises, and they didn’t. Forecasts for both got tweaked as a result of acreage and stocks data reported June 30. Otherwise, the only real headline news came in wheat, where the government...

beef2live.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Drought#Wheat#American#European#Crop Progress#Vhi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

New Reports Indicate Beef Cattle Liquidation is Underway

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released two cattle related reports on Friday. One being the monthly Cattle on Feed Report, which shows the number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.3 million head on July 1, 2021. That is 1 percent below July 1, 2020.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

Soybeans slip to two-week low, corn also weakens

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans dropped on Monday to their lowest in two weeks while corn slid for a third consecutive session, as forecasts of cooler weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest and slowing demand in top buyer China weighed on prices. Wheat prices also fell. Hot,...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Soak Up Fundamental Support

The cattle contracts are rallying amid excellent fundamental support. It’s been an exciting Monday for the cattle contracts as the market frolics in superb fundamental support. Meanwhile, the lean hog market needs to see follow-through support from consumers in order to trade higher and, unfortunately, hasn’t been able to draw much attention from traders as the cattle contracts earn all the attention.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

U.S. soybean crop condition rating drops, USDA reports

U.S. soybean crop condition goes backward. Overall, both crops’ progress remain below five-year averages, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report. As of Sunday, the U.S. had 79% of its corn crop in the silk stage vs. 73% five-year average. The USDA says that 18% of the U.S. corn crop...
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Peel: USDA reports show reduced cattle numbers now and later

Peel: USDA reports show reduced cattle numbers now and later. The July USDA Cattle on Feed report shows July feedlot inventories of 11.29 million head, down 1.3 percent from last year and down 1.7 percent compared to 2019. June placements were 1.67 million head, down 7.1 percent from 2020 and down 5.2 percent from June 2019. Feedlot marketings in June were 2.02 million head, up 2.7 percent year over year and 4.1 percent above the 2019 level. The report was well anticipated with placements down slightly more than the average pre-report estimate.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Slightly Lower

Corn is 4 to 5 cents lower, soybeans are 3 to 4 cents lower and wheat is 8 to 9 cents lower. Corn trade is 4 to 5 cents lower at midday to start the week with trade remaining soft after some weekend rains and little fresh bullish news to induce fresh buying, although we found buying on early weakness. Ethanol margins look stable to start the week with energies moving more sideways after last week’s volatility.
Agriculturetsln.com

Drought forcing cattle sales

After hail, flooding, a severe drought and a depressed market – all within months – Mike Kertzman says his days of ranching might be numbered. “I live in hail alley, I’m used to tough weather, I get it all,” he said. A 10-inch rain and numerous rounds of hail stressed his corn this spring. But ironically the biggest stressor he’s dealing with is drought on his rented pasture just 25 miles away.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Dull, Mostly Quiet Trade Day

Heading into Friday’s trade, the livestock complex hopes to see a little more interest from traders before the week’s end but knows that it could be another back and forth day. Thursday’s trade came and went and there wasn’t a whole lot of excitement that rattled throughout the livestock complex....
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Midweek Markets: Unwinding WASDE

The July World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report from USDA was released Monday morning and had plenty of bullish data that have pushed grain prices noticeably higher in recent sessions. In the latest Midweek Markets podcast, we took a closer look at the report and broke down which numbers mattered most, including declines in U.S. wheat production and some jaw-dropping soybean production trends unfolding in Brazil. We also talked about the latest inflation trends and what that has meant for the cost of everything from materials like lumber and steel on up to large farm equipment. Are current inflation rates indeed “transitory” as the Federal Reserve recently claimed, or are the potential for longer-term problems still on the table? Listen to Midweek Markets podcast for July 14, 2021: Farm Futures Market Update · Midweek Markets: Unwinding WASDE .uuid-8e631311-0253-4183-9769-51e39e3c57bc {font-size: 10px; color: #cccccc;line-break: anywhere;word-break: normal;overflow: hidden;white-space: nowrap;text-overflow: ellipsis; font-family: Interstate,Lucida Grande,Lucida Sans Unicode,Lucida Sans,Garuda,Verdana,Tahoma,sans-serif;font-weight: 100; }.uuid-34669a5c-8638-48fc-b82d-7933187f4991 {color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none; }.uuid-3bd4186d-e7a7-4335-9e80-fabae91b2ddb {color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none; }
AgricultureYankton Daily Press

Pierre Report: Where’s The Beef?

America’s meat supply is a matter of national security. If we don’t control our own food supply, then we don’t control our own destiny. South Dakota feeds the world, and we do it better than anybody else. We have more head of cattle per person than any other state. But anticompetitive practices in the meatpacking industry are threatening that way of life. We need more competition, more transparency, and more options for our cattle producers to market their livestock.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Were the Cattle Reports Friendly Enough?

Falling grain prices were able to provide underlying support to the livestock complex. It is questionable as to how long that support will be able to hold futures even though cash prices seem to be weakening. The Cattle on Feed report was friendly, but that in itself, will not be able to turn the trend up.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Column: Funds pause CBOT selling trend with iffy U.S. crop weather

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Reuters) - Speculators have generally been selling Chicago corn since U.S. farmers began planting efforts this spring, but uncertainty over U.S. crop conditions and weather outlooks have recently prevented fund selloffs. Commodity funds last week had their biggest buying week of 2021 so far when combining CBOT...
Agricultureocj.com

USDA announces pandemic assistance for timber harvesters and haulers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is providing up to $200 million to provide relief to timber harvesting and timber hauling businesses that have experienced losses due to COVID-19 as part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Loggers and truckers can apply for assistance through USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) July 22 through Oct. 15, 2021. The Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers program (PATHH) is administered by FSA in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Packers Running Slower Slaughter Speeds

Wednesday was a higher closing day throughout the technical side of the livestock market, but fundamentally the live cattle market suffered. The livestock contracts were able to close higher Wednesday afternoon, but that doesn’t mean that a rosy marketplace lies ahead for all the markets. Both the lean hog and feeder cattle contracts had a supportive fundamental day, but the live cattle market most certainly did not, as processing speeds are running slower, the cash cattle market is seeing less being offered and showlists are likely to grow.
Grocery & SupermaketAgriculture Online

Food inflation to slow in 2022, says USDA

After two years of higher-than-usual inflation rates, food prices will rise by a near-normal 2.5% in 2022, said the USDA in its first estimate of food costs in the coming year. High prices for meat and fresh food are forecast to drive the food inflation rate to 3% this year.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Cotton Outlook: Domestic

U.S. 2021 Cotton Crop Projection Increased in July. U.S. cotton production in 2021 is projected at 17.8 million bales this month, 800,000 bales higher than the June projection and 3.2 million bales (22 percent) above the 2020 crop. Based on USDA’s Acreage report released June 30, U.S. producers planted or intended to plant approximately 11.7 million acres to cotton in 2021, about 3 percent (less than 400,000 acres) below both the March indications and the final 2020 plantings (see table 10 associated with this report). However, above average rainfall in Texas during May and June is expected to increase harvested acreage this season.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Poultry - Production and Value

The combined value of production from broilers, eggs, turkeys, and the value of sales from chickens in 2020 was $35.5 billion, down 11 percent from $40.0 billion in 2019. Of the combined total, 61 percent was from broilers, 24 percent from eggs, 15 percent from turkeys, and less than 1 percent from chickens.
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Latest News On Payments!

There is an update regarding the fourth stimulus check. We bring to you the latest news regarding a petition of $2,000, payments of $1,000 for all the teachers, and payments of $600 inside California. The Fate Of The 4th Stimulus Check Is Still Unclear!. The article speaks about whether you...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Drought Pushes Hay Prices Higher; Other Areas Steady to Lower

OMAHA (DTN) -- Despite a growing season with massive weather extremes, from not enough moisture in the Northern Plains and too much rain in the Eastern Corn Belt, hay prices don't appear to be on the rise. While prices closer to drought areas have increased some, reports from other areas show steady to even lower prices compared to last year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy