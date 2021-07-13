Cancel
Cardi B defends buying daughter a $150,000 diamond necklace for third birthday

Fremont Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardi B has defended buying her daughter Kulture a $150,000 (£108,000) diamond necklace for her third birthday, insisting she has every right to spoil her little girl.

Cardi B.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Cardi B and Kulture Twin in Pink Tulle Princess Dresses for Her Third Birthday Party

Cardi B threw quite the bash for her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus's third birthday. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper shared a slew of photos from her daughter's Disney princess-themed celebration over the weekend. Cardi pulled out all the stops for the fete, including having Kulture make her grand entrance in a horse-drawn carriage, granting guests with a performance from "real" princesses, and, of course, matching with her daughter in over-the-top pink tulle ball gowns and tiaras for the occasion.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Hazel-E Accused Of Calling Out Cardi B Over Kulture's Birthday Party

Princess parties have become a debate on social media after Hazel-E allegedly called out Cardi B. We previously reported on Cardi and husband Offset once again going all out for their daughter Kulture's 3rd birthday by hosting a lavish princess party for the tot. Kulture received luxury gifts that set her famous parents back hundreds of thousands of dollars, and while it was a one-of-a-kind event, Hazel-E sent a few subliminal shots that have the internet believing she was calling out the "Up" rapper.
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Pregnant Cardi B unveils insane diamond-covered acrylic nails

Cardi B is taking her infamous nails to insane new lengths. The “WAP” singer, 28, showed off her craziest manicure yet, unveiling a set of inches-long acrylics in a neutral tone, topped with various diamond-covered charms. The designs — which look like they would be more at home (and comfortable!)...
CelebritiesPosted by
@wearemitu

Cardi B’s Birthday Party For Kulture Is Causing Controversy For Being ‘Too Extravagant’ For a 3-Year-Old

Last week, Cardi B made headlines for the extravagant, over-the-top party that she threw for her daughter Kulture’s third birthday. Cardi B documented every moment of the festivities on social media. 3-year-old Kulture arrived with her parents in a horse-drawn carriage. The party had everything from a petting zoo, to bowling lanes to a ball pit. There were numerous Disney princess character actors at the birthday as well.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Hazel-E Mocked For Seemingly Claiming Cardi B Copied Her Daughter’s Princess-Themed Party

Drama! Rapper Hazel-E was overtly criticized on social media after she seemingly accused Cardi B of copying her daughter’s lavish princess-themed birthday party. Hazel-E, 41, is coming for Cardi B, 28, — and fans are not having it. The former Love & Hip Hop star took heat on social media on Wednesday, July 13 after she seemingly claimed that the “WAP” rapper copied the theme of her daughter Ava‘s 1st birthday party. Hazel-E, who shares her daughter with husband De’Von Waller, celebrated her baby girl’s birthday last month with a lavish princess-themed function. And after Cardi and husband Offset threw their own princess-themed party for daughter Kulture‘s 3rd birthday over the weekend, Hazel-E was not happy.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What We Know About Cardi B's Daughter's Extravagant Birthday Party

Rappers Cardi B and Offset have become one of pop culture's most talked-about couples in recent years — and they are no strangers to making headlines. As previously reported by Billboard, the pair first started dating in 2017. Even though their relationship has been called off several times, they appear to be going strong again. In October 2017, Offset proposed to the "I Like That" chart-topper during a sold-out performance for Power 99's Powerhouse in Philadelphia. After initially denying that they were expecting their child, Cardi announced on "Saturday Night Live" that she was pregnant in April 2018. Two months later, in June, Cardi informed fans that she and Offset had already gotten married in private the previous year. In July, Cardi welcomed their first daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

wow! Cardi B gives daughter (3) diamond necklace for birthday

Only the best for your little one! Cardi B (28) spares her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus (3) neither the cost nor the effort to give her a beautiful life. A few days ago, the offspring has already turned three years old. On his special day, the American hosted a decadent party with a princess motto. Now showed Cardi very proud on the net, what she gave her daughter for her birthday!
Celebritieskisswtlz.com

Cardi B opens up about her Pregnancy

Fans were made aware that Cardi B is pregnant after her performance on the BET Awards with the Migos. Well now, she has unleashed many photos from her maternity shoot and has revealed how she feels about being a mother again. Many fans are aware of the trials and tribulations...

