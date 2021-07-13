Cardi B defends buying daughter a $150,000 diamond necklace for third birthday

Rappers Cardi B and Offset have become one of pop culture's most talked-about couples in recent years — and they are no strangers to making headlines. As previously reported by Billboard, the pair first started dating in 2017. Even though their relationship has been called off several times, they appear to be going strong again. In October 2017, Offset proposed to the "I Like That" chart-topper during a sold-out performance for Power 99's Powerhouse in Philadelphia. After initially denying that they were expecting their child, Cardi announced on "Saturday Night Live" that she was pregnant in April 2018. Two months later, in June, Cardi informed fans that she and Offset had already gotten married in private the previous year. In July, Cardi welcomed their first daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus.