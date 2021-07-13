On the Move: Anna Wofford

Moorings Park Communities, the parent company for Moorings Park, Moorings Park at Grey Oaks and the newest community, Moorings Park Grande Lake, announced Renee Drake Forte as the new vice president of human resources. She will undertake overall responsibility for human resources for all three campuses and has more than 20 years of experience in Human Resources leadership in the hospitality and health care industry. She previously served at Lifespace Communities as its human resources director for the southwest region. Moorings Park at Grey Oaks has welcomed Chef Kenneth Young as executive chef. Chef Kenny previously served as executive chef at Trio Restaurant and the Park Grill at Moorings Park for five years. Prior to joining the Moorings Park family, Chef Kenny spent six years working for Palm Island Resort in Cape Haze, Florida. Originally from Rhode Island, he operated as a chef in Newport and owned his own restaurant in Narragansett. His experience includes 15 years of culinary experience in Vail, Colorado working for some of the top resorts.