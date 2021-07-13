Cancel
Business

On the Move: Anna Wofford

By Staff
upstatebusinessjournal.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna Wofford joined Hughes Agency, a full-service public relations, marketing, advertising and event management firm, as a graphic design coordinator. She previously worked at Tigertown Graphics, where she served as graphic design and marketing coordinator. Wofford has more than six years of experience in graphic design, social media management and...

#Media Management#Advertising#Email Marketing#Hughes Agency#Tigertown Graphics#Clemson University
