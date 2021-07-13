Pizza Problems in GI Joe A Real American Hero #284 [Preview]

In the real world, cable news loves a good comic book story. Is Superman giving up the American Way? Is Captain America unfairly punching Nazis again without listening to their side first? Call Tucker Carlson! He'd love to report it. And so it is the same inside the Marvel Universe, as in this preview of Marauders #22, we find the Marvel Universe's cable news reacting to the events of the Hellfire Gala. Well, not all the events. The terraforming of Mars, yes, and the reaction of countries on Earth to that news, including the United Kingdom colluding with Russia to reject Krakoan sovereignty. Hell, the whole thing is working out worse for poor Brits than Brexit. You'll get through it, Rich Johnston. But they haven't even gotten to the good part yet: the killing of the Scarlet Witch.