Pizza Problems in GI Joe A Real American Hero #284 [Preview]
GI Joe A Real American Hero #284 is in stores from IDW Publishing on Wednesday, and in this preview of the issue, we see that Al Kawbra may have blown his entire plan… for a pizza?! It may seem outrageous, but for fellow pizza connoisseurs, it makes perfect sense. Al Kawbra probably read on yelp that the pizza place he ordered from with a credit card was really good, so how can he be blamed for potentially leading GI Joe to his doorstep via credit card bill? Check out the preview below.bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0