Kim Zolciak’s daughter Ariana Biermann, 19, reveals she lost 50 lbs by ‘running five miles in 90-degree heat’ every day

By Kylie Parham
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W06Do_0aviSBPj00

KIM Zolciak's teenage daughter Ariana Biermann dropped a whopping 50 pounds after "running five miles in 90-degree heat" every single day.

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star and her family have experienced heavy tragedy over the past several months after losing a dear friend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Uo7E_0aviSBPj00
Kim Zolciak's daughter Ariana Biermann lost 50 pounds Credit: Instagram/Ariana Biermann
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x74gq_0aviSBPj00
She slammed trolls who claimed she had an 'eating disorder' Credit: Instagram/Ariana Biermann

Ariana, 19, revealed her strategy for losing 50 pounds after facing internet trolls who claimed she had an "eating disorder."

The reality star took to social media to explain the grueling weight-loss regimen she used and slammed those who have discredited her hard work.

She said on her Instagram Stories: "I'm so over everyone like I lost 50 pounds overnight.

"I was 167 my sophomore year [of high school]. 145ish the end of my junior. Started really working out, eating healthy, etc. January of 2020.

"I am now 118 over a year and a half later. I was 125 last summer. Please stop. I do not have an eating disorder."

Ariana continued: "I worked my ass off to get where I am today. I am not sick. This is ridiculous and awful to say to someone.

"Please stop commenting on [people's] bodies and worry about yourself."

PROGRESS

Ariana then shared several photos of her progress and more information on the steps she took towards slimming down.

She explained: "I wish I could give [y'all] some insane secret to get skinny overnight but I [can't].

"[That's] not what I did. I ran 3-5 miles a day with a waist trainer in 90 degree weather. It was hell.

"I went to the gym, and worked out. I went into caloric deficit. I did intermittent fasting. I counted my calories."

The TV star encouraged: "I ate healthy. I stopped snacking. I didn't drink soda anymore ... So [it's] a process. It takes time. But believe in yourself. Do it for you."

The Bravo star made sure to end on a positive note as she left her fans with a proud message of hard work and perseverance.

She said: "It was not easy. But it was the best thing I ever did for myself and my body.

"[I'm] so happy with myself. I've never felt so beautiful."

In 2019, Kim revealed that her daughter was battling body-shamers online who were leaving "nasty comments" on her profile.

The teen has taken a stand despite trolls who still offer their opinions on her body.

A ROUGH GOING

Kim and her kids have suffered a tough year, after losing a close friend of the family.

In early June, the Florida native lost her dear psychic Grandma Rose after she underwent chemotherapy in November.

The medium appeared on Bravo several times as she offered Kim and her husband advice on their life difficulties.

The Don't Be Tardy star shared an emotional message after Rose's passing, reading: "It is with a very heavy heart I share this heartbreaking news. I (We) lost our Grandma Rose yesterday.

"Most of you know her from RHOA/Don't Be Tardy as “Psychic Rose” She has been a huge part of my families life for over 20 years.

"Rose is one of the most incredible people I have EVER met and I just can’t imagine our life without her.

She closed: "She was full of so much wisdom and was one of the feistiest people I have ever met! She took me under her wing and never once wavered from my side.

"I named 'Kaia Rose' after her and they even share the same birthday. I love you Grandma Rose. My heart is so broken - until we meet again."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PaKPT_0aviSBPj00
Ariana ran in '90-degree weather' every day Credit: Instagram/Ariana Biermann
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37NCaK_0aviSBPj00
She encouraged her followers to 'work hard and persevere' Credit: Instagram/Ariana Biermann
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jy096_0aviSBPj00
Grandma Rose passed away in June Credit: Instagram @kimzolciak

