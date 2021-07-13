‘Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes’ Reframes the Harvey Weinstein Case

When the accusations against Harvey Weinstein first became public in October of 2017, they took the world by storm. How could such a major player in Hollywood get away with reports of rape, sexual assault, and sexual abuse for so many years? But for those in Hollywood’s bubble the news was less of a gut punch, and more of breath of relief. Ronan Farrow‘s Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes does a lot of work to address that disconnect. The docuseries explains the decades-long herculean effort that led to the allegations against Weinstein coming to light. But what it does best is explain how the media sausage gets made, and why this particular story took so long to see publication.