The growing cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has added I May Destroy You actress Michaela Coel to its roster. As expected, Marvel has not released any character details as yet, as with such information usually being held under more security than the Asgard Vaults, we will only find out when Marvel are ready. It is believed that Coel has been with director Ryan Coogler at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta, where the production began in June.