BioSig Technologies (BSGM) Latest Installation Broadens Clinical Footprint for its Signal Processing Technology for Electrophysiology
BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) ("BioSig" or the "Company"), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that it has signed a new agreement with Medical City North Hills in North Richland Hills, Texas, for the clinical evaluation of its PURE EP(tm) technology for arrhythmia care.
