Governor signs legislation protecting New Yorkers from telemarketing by text message
Legislation (S.3941/A.6040) Adds Text Messages to State’s Definition of Telemarketing in Addition to Robocalls, Giving New Yorkers More Protection. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today signed legislation (S.3941/A.6040) expanding New York State’s definition of telemarketing to include marketing by text message. New Yorkers have protection against unwanted robocalls under state law, but texting was not previously defined as telemarketing, exempting it from those protections. This legislation closes that loophole.mylittlefalls.com
Comments / 0