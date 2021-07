It’s not a bird, but it is a plane … and it’s dropping thousands of live fish. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources performed its “annual aerial fish stocking,” at high-elevation lakes in southern Utah on July 6, a process that has been used in the state since 1956. More than 200 Utah lakes are stocked this way each year, with tiny fish fluttering down from heights they will never reach again. But this year, as the state confronts a severe drought, some bodies of water are not receiving as many fish.