Music

Coyote Crossing Summer Concert Series Welcomes Home Grown Musicians to the Stage

By Jamie Mankiewicz
9&10 News
 12 days ago

Summer wouldn’t be complete without some live and locally grown music. The Coyote Crossing Summer Concert Series continues this weekend with some friends of ‘the four’ on stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31J7cN_0aviRSD300

It’s a double show featuring the amazingly talented Rachael and Dominic Davis, and Luke Winslow-King. They will all be playing on the Emington Schultz Stage this Saturday, July 17 at Coyote Crossing just outside of Cadillac. The event will happen rain or shine, and kicks off at 7 PM. At this time tickets are still available.

Traverse City, MI
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
