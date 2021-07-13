Coyote Crossing Summer Concert Series Welcomes Home Grown Musicians to the Stage

Summer wouldn’t be complete without some live and locally grown music. The Coyote Crossing Summer Concert Series continues this weekend with some friends of ‘the four’ on stage.

It’s a double show featuring the amazingly talented Rachael and Dominic Davis, and Luke Winslow-King. They will all be playing on the Emington Schultz Stage this Saturday, July 17 at Coyote Crossing just outside of Cadillac. The event will happen rain or shine, and kicks off at 7 PM. At this time tickets are still available.