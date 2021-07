We are waiting — seven weeks and counting — on Virginia’s Supreme Court to make a decision in the case of the removal of the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Richmond’s Monument Avenue. The court is burdened with determining whether a “restrictive covenant” can bind the state’s actions in perpetuity. Putting aside considerations of race, the case is that simple: whether any two parties can enter into any agreement that will constrain what future generations can or cannot do. A bright 12-year-old knows this is absurd.