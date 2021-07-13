Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Coming to Texarkana

Thank goodness we did not see an explosion of cases here in the Ark-La-Tex after the July 4th weekend as many feared. The numbers in the Bowie, Cass, and Miller County areas have increased some for sure but nothing near the panic levels the media and Feds want you to think. Again, hospitalizations are up just a bit in our zone F in Texas, increasing from around 3% to 4.43%. Remember the threshold for shutting things down again is 15%.