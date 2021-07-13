Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Coming to Texarkana

By Mario Garcia
Posted by 
Power 95.9
Power 95.9
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has scheduled a trip to Texarkana this week to address the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state and vaccination hesitancy. Governor feels the battle needs to be fought in rural areas of the state especially with the more infectious COVID variant that is causing new problems across the country. According to a press release and Arklatex Homepage, Hutchison told the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce in a Zoom meeting that it is the rural areas that are struggling with some of the lowest vaccinations rates in the state.

power959.com

Comments / 0

Power 95.9

Power 95.9

Texarkana, AR
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
596K+
Views
ABOUT

Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Texarkana, AR
Government
Texarkana, AR
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arkansas COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Arkansas State
Texarkana, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At This Time#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Power 95.9

Texarkana Museum Systems “Dear Folks: Dramatic Readings of Wartime Letters’ Saturday

The Texarkana Museum Systems will have a program called "Dear Folks: Dramatic Readings of Wartime Letters" on Saturday at the historic P.J. Ahern home. The museum systems invite you to participate in their program 'Dramatic Readings of Wartime letters". This will take place at the PJ Ahren Home in historic downtown Texarkana. The program begins at 2p on Saturday. This is what the Texarkana Museum Systems had to say about this event:
Arkansas StatePosted by
Power 95.9

Stay in an Elegant Caboose in the Mountains of Arkansas

Last week I told you about the world's largest steam locomotive 'Big Boy' coming back to Texarkana, this week I want to tell you about a getaway stay at the Livingston Junction Cabooses in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. This unique vacation experience in Northwest Arkansas combines the love of trains with...
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

Texarkana Arts District Asking For Art Proposals For Downtown

Texarkana is working hard to keep up the beautification of our downtown. The Texarkana Arts & Historic District asking for your input in public art proposals. These will complete a series of outdoor found-object sculptures to be featured in downtown Texarkana called Bending the Rules III: George Tobolowsky & Friends Public Art Exhibit.
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

Job Opportunities for Military Vehicles in Texarkana

The Texarkana area got some welcome news, a defense contractor that remanufactures domestic and import diesel engines for military vehicles and commercial applications with a long history of supporting the U.S. Department of Defense and our nation’s allies has signed a new lease agreement. The new release agreement with TexAmericas...
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

Texarkana Water Utilites to Resume Late Fees & Disconnections

It's been a long time coming but looks like the Texarkana Water Utilities along with the rest of the city of Texarkana Texas and Texarkana Arkansas have almost fully recovered from the cyber-attack back in December of last year. So much so that Texarkana Water Utilities has announced they will start late fees and service disconnections soon.
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Power 95.9

Changes to Disinfecting Texarkana Water Starts July 19

Texarkana Water Utilities will begin a temporary change to the method of disinfecting our drinking water beginning July 19, and lasting about eight weeks. The water will remain safe to drink throughout the process. TWU normally uses chloramine, a mixture of ammonia and chlorine, to disinfect water. Beginning Monday, July...
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

Texarkana Area COVID By-The-Numbers for July 14

Thank goodness we did not see an explosion of cases here in the Ark-La-Tex after the July 4th weekend as many feared. The numbers in the Bowie, Cass, and Miller County areas have increased some for sure but nothing near the panic levels the media and Feds want you to think. Again, hospitalizations are up just a bit in our zone F in Texas, increasing from around 3% to 4.43%. Remember the threshold for shutting things down again is 15%.
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

World’s Largest Steam Locomotive Coming Back to Texarkana

All aboard Texarkana! Union Pacific's "Big Boy" the World's Largest Steam Locomotive is coming back to Texarkana this year in August. The Big Boy is known as No. 4014 made a whistle-stop in Texarkana in November of 2019 and a large crowd of fans gathered to take photos and view this massive historical train up close and personal for their 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad’s completion.
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

LEISD Names New Communications Coordinator

The Liberty-Eylau Independent School District just announced they have filled its Communications Coordinator position, pending board approval. Earl Gill will be announced as the district’s Communications Coordinator at the LEISD school board meeting on Thursday. According to a press release, Gill served as a sports reporter for the Texarkana Gazette...
Arkansas StatePosted by
Power 95.9

Arkansas’ Most Unique Vacation Spots Near Texarkana

Arkansas isn't called the natural state for no reason. The state really does offer up some of the most beautiful "naturescapes" to behold. Not only is it abundant in scenic beauty, Arkansas also offers some of the most unique vacation experiences... from bus Airbnbs (yes, you read that right), tree house tents, cave lodging to provide the most eccentric vacation and camping experience.
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Power 95.9

‘Scooby Doo Mystery Party’ July 31 In Historic Texarkana

The Texarkana Museum Systems will have a 'Scooby-Doo Mystery Party' on Saturday, July 31st at the historic P.J. Ahern home. On Saturday, July 31st there will be a 'Scooby-Doo Mystery Party' at the P.J. Ahern home. This mystery party is being held in conjunction with the museum system's 50th birthday. The Texarkana Museum system reminds you that this is an adults-only event.

Comments / 0

Community Policy