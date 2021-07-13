Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets NVIDIA DLSS update with up to 45% increase in framerate

By Michael Feghali
pcinvasion.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockstar Games has just released the latest update for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, bringing support for Nvidia’s DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology. Red Dead Redemption 2 is already one of the best-looking games of all time and this update aims to make it even more...

www.pcinvasion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Rtx#Red Dead Online#Graphics Cards#Nvidia Dlss#Rockstar Games#Dlss 2 2 10#Tensor Core Ai#Rtx#Blood Money#Crimes#Red Dead Redemption 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Cancelled PS4 and Xbox One Game Back From the Grave Following Backlash

Back in February, an upcoming PS4 and Xbox One game was cancelled, much to the dismay of PlayStation and Xbox fans looking forward to the game. Months later, and after notable backlash, the game has been re-announced for PS4 and Xbox One. More specifically, developers Dual Effect and Abstract Digital Works, along with publisher PQube, have announced that in addition to PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch, Tormented Souls will release on PS4 and Xbox One when it drops sometime this year.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Study Proves Red Dead Redemption 2 Improves Animal Knowledge

A survey of nearly 600 participants proves that Red Dead Redemption 2 players are more knowledgeable about animals than people who haven't experienced the title. A handy summary was prepared by a Reddit user. Players with many years of experience certainly realize that some titles available on the market, provide...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Red Dead Redemption Review

Developed by Rockstar San Diego, as a follow up to the 2004 hit game Red Dead Revolver, Red Dead Redemption is a Western epic, set at the turn of the 20th century when the lawless and chaotic badlands began to give way to the expanding reach of government and the spread of the Industrial Age. The story of former outlaw, John Marston, Red Dead Redemption takes players on a great adventure across the American frontier. Utilizing Rockstar’s proprietary Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (RAGE), Red Dead Redemption features an open-world environment for players to explore, including frontier towns, rolling prairies teeming with wildlife, and perilous mountain passes – each packed with an endless flow of varied distractions. Along the way, players experience the heat of gunfights and battles, meet a host of unique characters, struggle against the harshness of one of the world’s last remaining wildernesses, and ultimately pick their own precarious path through an epic story about the death of the Wild West and the gunslingers that inhabited it.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Battlefield 2042 to feature cross-play and cross-progression

Ahead of EA Play later this month, EA and DICE have revealed some more information on Battlefield 2042. A new blog post answers some of community’s burning questions on Battlefield 2042 ahead of the event, including details on cross-play, specialists, maps and more. EA answered one big question straight away....
Video Gamesdistrictchronicles.com

Red Dead Redemption 2 New Nvidia RTX DLSS shows off Great Improvements! Better Performance With RTX 3070 And Higher Cards

Rockstar has launched the new Nvidia DLSS improve for Red Dead Redemption 2 throughout GeForce RTX PCs and laptops. It considerably boosts efficiency and expertise. The replacement was rolled out on July 13. It permits the RTX PCs and Laptop homeowners to really really feel the gameplay expertise by means of Nvidia DLSS. Rockstar introduced the free PC replacement throughout an Nvidia keynote early in June, promising to ship beautiful graphical and efficiency enhancements.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

AMD releases source code for FSR with more supported games on the way

AMD has been creating a lot of noise with the introduction of its new FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) upscaling algorithm. The technology is more or less a competitor to Nvidia’s DLSS, though the general consensus is that Nvidia’s solution remains the more impressive solution when talking strictly about image quality. However, FSR is available on all modern GPUs and apparently far easier for developers to implement in games. That’s what today’s announcement is all about. Four more games are about to be supported by FSR, and AMD has also attained integration for Unreal Engine and Unity.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

NVIDIA DLSS support is coming to F1 2021 with ray tracing

F1 2021, the newest game in the racing game series developed by Codemasters, has been released. In the new game, ray-traced shadows and reflections bring visuals to life, while NVIDIA DLSS is said to increase performance by up to 65%. With a performance increase of up to 65% in F1...
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

NVIDIA DLSS games SDK now available to all developers

NVIDIA has announced the availability of its new NVIDIA DLSS games SDK for all developers offering Unreal Engine 5 Plugin new customizable options, support for Linux, ARM and more. DLSS uses the power of RTX Tensor Cores to boost game frame rates through an “advanced deep learning temporal super resolution algorithm” and has already been adopted by over 60 games. DLSS games include titles such as Cyberpunk, Call of Duty, DOOM, Fortnite, LEGO, Minecraft, Rainbow Six, and Red Dead Redemption, with support coming soon for Battlefield 2042.
Video GamesComicBook

Red Dead Redemption 2 Leak Reveals Mysterious New Content

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 leak has revealed a mysterious new mode, however, it looks like this new content may only be for Red Dead Online. At the moment, this latter bit isn't 100 percent clear. What is clear is that there are some text strings for the mode, dubbed "call to arms," sitting in the files of the game. What this mode could be, is hard to say, but there's reason to believe it's some type of survival mode and that it's been sitting in the files for well over a year. Of course, this could suggest its scrapped content that Rockstar Games started but never finished, but it could also simply mean it's been in the works for a while.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Avengers PC Game Shows Visible Differences Between AMD FSR And NVIDIA DLSS Upscaling, Necromunda: Hired Gun Does Not

Marvel's Avengers and Necromunda: Hired Gun recently added AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution support (also known as AMD FSR) to their games where NVIDIA's DLSS was already available. This new addition to both titles allows users to be able to choose how the game is graphically processed in relation to their graphics hardware. Based on these two titles, the difference between AMD FSR and DLSS appears to range from "similar" to "visibly worse".

Comments / 0

Community Policy