Red Dead Redemption 2 gets NVIDIA DLSS update with up to 45% increase in framerate

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 leak has revealed a mysterious new mode, however, it looks like this new content may only be for Red Dead Online. At the moment, this latter bit isn't 100 percent clear. What is clear is that there are some text strings for the mode, dubbed "call to arms," sitting in the files of the game. What this mode could be, is hard to say, but there's reason to believe it's some type of survival mode and that it's been sitting in the files for well over a year. Of course, this could suggest its scrapped content that Rockstar Games started but never finished, but it could also simply mean it's been in the works for a while.