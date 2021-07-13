For Anna Bagley ’22, Microbiology May be the Key to Cleaner Drinking Water
Anna Bagley ’22 is using microbiology to address one of the major environmental concerns facing our planet: water pollution. Drinking water contaminated with heavy metals has been linked to a host of serious health issues, including cardiovascular disorders, neuronal damage, and risk of cancer and diabetes. As pollutants from industrial processes continue to seep into the environment worldwide, finding sustainable methods for purifying water is more crucial than ever.www.scrippscollege.edu
