Form 4 RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. For: Jul 12 Filed by: Brockstedt Dirk G.

1. Represents securities held by Core & Main Management Feeder, LLC ("Management Feeder") in respect of common units of Management Feeder (the "Common Units") held by the reporting person. Pursuant to the terms of the Third Amended and Restated LLC Agreement of Management Feeder, dated as of July 22, 2021 (as amended, the "LLC Agreement"), vested Common Units held by the reporting person are redeemable at the discretion of the reporting person for shares of Class B common stock of the Issuer and limited partnership interests of Core & Main Holdings, LP, on a one-for-one basis (together, a "Paired Interest"). Upon a redemption of Common Units, the reporting person will also receive a distribution of the Class A common stock allocated to those Common Units. 654,759 of the Common Units are currently vested; half of the remaining Common Units will vest on August 1, 2021; and the other half will vest on August 1, 2022.