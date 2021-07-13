U.S. gaming industry to assemble for first time post-pandemic at National Indian Gaming Association conference in Las Vegas
The U.S. gaming industry will make its in-person return next week when the National Indian Gaming Association brings its 35th conference and trade show to the Las Vegas Strip. After more than a year of virtual conferences and trade shows within the gaming industry, NIGA will take centerstage Monday through Thursday at the new Caesars Forum Convention Center.www.cdcgamingreports.com
Comments / 0